Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in by senators on Thursday to officially open the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump.

But, the trial begins in earnest on Tuesday afternoon when Republicans and Democrats are expected to fight for a resolution setting the rules for the trial and shortly after they began opening the proceedings.

Senators may vote in camera to debate the issues that divide them because the removal rules prevent them from speaking publicly during the trial.

Here’s what we know:

When will the trial start?

The trial begins Tuesday, January 21 at 1 p.m. AND, after which it will take place six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from 1 p.m. ET and generally ending between 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. ET, according to the office of the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But the first session of the trial, Tuesday, when they will deal with the organizational resolution, could exceed 18 hours, according to the helpers of each party.

What will the schedule look like each day?

The Senate will enter in session at noon ET each day of the trial, and there will be time for management remarks and possibly legislative action before 12:30 pm AND, when preparations are made for the start of the trial.

We will not know exactly what the trial schedule will be until senators adopt the organizational resolution, which could happen on Tuesday. But if they follow the pattern of President Bill Clinton’s recall trial – as McConnell said he wanted – each party would have no more than 24 hours to present its case. After that, senators would have up to 4 hours to ask questions, which would be submitted in writing.

If they work five hours a day, the opening arguments would take approximately 10 days and the questions would take approximately three. But both parties do not have to use their full 24 hours, which could shorten the days of the opening arguments.

However, Republican leaders of the Senate are considering limiting the number of days allowed to the directors of the House and the defense team of the White House to present their opening arguments, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Their plan would give each party two 12-hour sessions to make their case.

Sources have warned that things are flowing and the idea may end up on the cutting room floor as Senate majority chief Mitch McConnell tries to balance the wishes of some at his conference to undertake a full trial and others who desire a speedy process towards acquittal. for Trump. They also noted that it is entirely possible that one or both parties may choose to give up some of their time during the presentations.

It was only after he had finished oral argument and opening questions that McConnell wanted the Senate to debate witness questions and convincing documents.

Will we see witnesses?

Democrats do not want to wait that long to resolve the issue of witnesses and plan to force debate and quick votes on the issue by calling for amendments to the organizational resolution. Most Republicans, including key swing votes like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, say they will not even consider calling witnesses before the opening arguments, so this Democrats’ effort seems ready to fail, even if it will draw attention to their pressure for further testimony.

Fifty-one senators must vote for the witnesses, so if the 47 Democrats are unified, only four Republicans should support it to pass. It’s still an open question if these three Republicans vote to hear witnesses, if they can also contest a fourth.

Will the entire trial be open to the public?

The Senate can sometimes sit in camera at times because the rules of impeachment prevent senators from speaking. During the Clinton trial, some of this was done in the old Senate room in the hallway of the Senate chamber, but this time they plan to stay on the Senate floor. We have no idea how long these in camera sessions will last. But it is possible that this will happen next Tuesday, then again after the arguments and opening questions.

In fact, the reason the Senate authorities are considering placing metal detectors in press offices – which has embarrassed the Capitol press corps – is because they want to ensure that no devices are left in the room which could record these closed sessions, according to a Republican aide.

How long will the trial last?

Completely unknown at this time, especially with the Republicans who are planning to condense the calendar. Some Trump supporters hope the trial will be over by the time he addresses Congress and the nation with his State of the Union address on February 4.

The Bill Clinton trial lasted approximately five weeks, from January 7, 1999 to February 12, 1999.

How will the evidence be treated?

All evidence sent by the House of Representatives to the removal investigation will be examined at the trial.

In order for any new evidence to appear and be admitted and presented during the trial, 51 senators would have to vote to approve it. But if a senator or Trump’s legal team objects – Chief Justice John Roberts could either rule on the matter, or dismiss it for the senators to vote to decide. Senators could also set aside the chief justice.

Most Senate Democrats appear to be united in wanting to include any new relevant evidence or material on the President’s relations in Ukraine that emerge after the trial begins. On the other side, many Senate Republicans have said they don’t want to consider new evidence and blame the House for not having conducted a full investigation before removing Trump from office.

Who will make the case to condemn or acquit the president?

House indictment directors will act as prosecutors pleading against Trump, and White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone will lead a team of lawyers the President has selected to defend him and plead the case for his acquittal , Roberts C.J. presiding the chamber.

Those responsible for the impeachment were announced by President Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday and include House Intelligence President Adam Schiff of California as their lead, and the six will be:

On the other side, Trump’s defense team, led by Cipollone, will plead for his acquittal. Cipollone will be joined by lawyer Jay Sekulow, and according to familiar people, Trump will add to his defense team, constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton’s special prosecutor Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who was also part of the Clinton prosecution team. Two other lawyers are assisting the team, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin.

Will the Senate still carry out legislative work?

It is possible that some legislative business may be conducted between noon and 12:30 p.m. AND each day, they are in session.

The only measure that seems ready for a vote is the resolution of Senator Tim Kaine’s war powers. It’s a privileged motion, so Kaine can force a vote on it. The law is expected to “mature” next week so that a vote is possible, but not fixed.