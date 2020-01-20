What we know and don't know about the Senate recall process

Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in by senators last week to officially open the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump, but the trial begins in earnest Tuesday afternoon, when Republicans and Democrats are expected to fight for a resolution fixing the trial rules and start opening the proceedings. shortly after. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will propose a trial schedule that would break with President Bill Clinton’s recall trial, according to a four-page organizational resolution obtained by CNN.

Senators may vote in camera to debate the issues that divide them because the removal rules prevent them from speaking publicly during the trial.

Here’s what we know:

When will the trial start?

The trial will begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. AND, after which it will take place six days a week, Monday to Saturday, also from 1 p.m. The condensed opening schedule proposed in McConnell’s resolution suggests that the trial, at least in its first week, will take place over 12 days and run late into the night.

TThe first session of Tuesday, when they will deal with the organizational resolution, could exceed 18 hours, according to the helpers of each party.

What will the schedule look like each day?

The Senate will enter session at noon ET each day of the trial, and there will be time for management comments and possibly legislative action before 12:30 pm, when preparations are made for the trial to begin.

McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, plans to give housekeepers and Trump’s legal team every 24 hours over two days for their opening arguments, according to the resolution. The move indicates that Senate Republicans are pushing to end the trial as quickly as possible – potentially before the President’s February 4 State of the Union speech. If the Senate does not agree to calling witnesses or summoning documents, Trump could even be acquitted by the middle of next week.

We will not know exactly what the trial schedule will be until senators adopt the organizational resolution, which could happen on Tuesday.

Each party with up to 24 hours to make their arguments follows the Clinton trial pattern – although the 24 hours were then spread over a four-day period – as McConnell had previously said he wanted to do. After that, senators would have up to 4 hours to ask questions, which would be submitted in writing. But both parties do not have to use their full 24 hours, which could reduce the time for opening arguments.

The opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, according to McConnell aides. It was only after he had finished oral argument and opening questions that McConnell wanted the Senate to debate witness questions and convincing documents.

What will the first day look like?

The Senate met Tuesday at noon for remarks to management and will adjourn at 12:30 pm to prepare the floor for the trial.

At 1:00 p.m., trial is held and there should be a few housekeeping items – including the swearing in of Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, who missed last Thursday’s session due to a family medical problem .

After that, senators should turn to a debate on McConnell’s resolution that will set the rules of the trial. The debate will last two hours equally divided on both sides. It is expected that the debate will not take place between senators – who are not entitled to speak at trial – but between those responsible for removing the Chamber and the President’s defense lawyers.

The Leader of the Senate for Minorities, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, will propose an amendment. Although it is not clear what he will say, Schumer’s plan is likely to call for witnesses in general or to call a specific witness, as well as the production of documents.

The Schumer Amendment is debatable for two hours – one hour for supporters and one hour for opponents. The time can be recovered so that the full two hours need not be used. A roll-call vote on the amendment would then take place, with senators voting from their offices for all roll-call votes during the trial. 51 votes are needed for the amendment to pass.

Will we see witnesses?

McConnell’s Organizational Resolution Postpones Witness Question Until Both Parties Present Their Opening Arguments and 16 Hours of Questioning for Senators, Which They Will Ask Through Judge chief John Roberts.

At this point, the resolution includes a motion in which the Senate would vote on a motion on “whether it should be to consider and debate under the rules of impeachment any motion to summon witnesses or documents”.

If the Senate votes no, no one – not the deputy heads, the president’s legal team or senators – will be allowed to file subpoenas against witnesses or documents, according to an executive assistant to the Senate. If the Senate approves the resolution, the two sides could move motions to subpoena witnesses, and at that time, the Senate would discuss and vote on it.

Democrats do not want to wait that long to resolve the issue of witnesses and plan to force debate and quick votes on the issue by calling for amendments to the organizational resolution. Most Republicans, including key swing votes like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, say they will not even consider calling witnesses before the opening arguments, so this Democrats’ effort seems ready to fail, even if it will draw attention to their pressure for further testimony.

Fifty-one senators must vote for the witnesses, so if the 47 Democrats are unified, only four Republicans should support it to pass. It’s still an open question if these three Republicans vote to hear witnesses, if they can also contest a fourth.

Will the entire trial be open to the public?

The Senate can sometimes sit in camera at times because the rules of impeachment prevent senators from speaking. During the Clinton trial, some of this was done in the old Senate room in the hallway of the Senate chamber, but this time they plan to stay on the Senate floor. We have no idea how long these in camera sessions will last. But it is possible that this will happen on Tuesday, then again after the arguments and opening questions.

In fact, the reason the Senate authorities are considering placing metal detectors in press offices – which has embarrassed the Capitol press corps – is because they want to ensure that no devices are left in the room which could record these closed sessions, according to a Republican aide.

How long will the trial last?

Completely unknown at this time, especially with the Republicans who are planning to condense the calendar. Some Trump supporters hope the trial will be over by the time he addresses Congress and the nation with his State of the Union address on February 4.

The Bill Clinton trial lasted approximately five weeks, from January 7, 1999 to February 12, 1999.

How will the evidence be treated?

The resolution does not automatically admit Chamber evidence that has been submitted to the Senate, but rather authorizes a vote on whether the evidence should be admitted for trial. An assistant to the GOP leadership in the Senate said that the evidence in the Clinton trial was different from that of the House in this case, as it came from a federal grand jury process, not from the enforcement investigation accusation where the Republicans say that the president was not respected.

In order for any new evidence to appear and be admitted and presented during the trial, 51 senators would have to vote to approve it. But if a senator or Trump’s legal team objects – Roberts could either rule on the decision, or dismiss it for the senators to vote to decide. Senators could also set aside the chief justice.

Most Senate Democrats appear to be united in wanting to include any new relevant evidence or material on the President’s relations in Ukraine that emerge after the trial begins. On the other side, many Senate Republicans have said they do not want to consider new evidence and blame the House for not having conducted a full investigation before removing Trump from office.

Who will make the case to condemn or acquit the president?

House indictment directors will act as prosecutors pleading against Trump, and White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone will lead a team of lawyers the President has selected to defend him and plead the case for his acquittal , with Roberts presiding over the chamber.

Last Wednesday, President Nancy Pelosi announced the appointment of those responsible for the indictment. The director of House Intelligence, representative Adam Schiff of California, is primarily responsible for it. The other six will be:

On the other side, Trump’s defense team, led by Cipollone, will plead for his acquittal. Cipollone to be joined by lawyer Jay Sekulow, and according to familiar sources, Trump will add to his defense team constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton special prosecutor Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who was also part of the team prosecution for dismissal of Clinton. Two other attorneys assisting the team are former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and Trump’s longtime personal attorney Jane Raskin.

In addition, the White House announced on Monday that members of Congress “would be part of its team to fight this hyperpartisan and baseless impeachment”, according to a press release. These eight Republican members, all of whom strongly defended the President, will be:

Will the Senate still carry out legislative work?

It is possible that some legislative business may be conducted between noon and 12:30 p.m. AND each day, they are in session.

The only measure that seems ready for a vote is the resolution of Senator Tim Kaine’s war powers. It is a privileged motion, so the Virginia Democrat can force a vote on it. The law is expected to “mature” this week so that a vote is possible, but not fixed.

UPDATE: This story was updated after CNN reported the contents of the rules proposed by McConnell for the trial.