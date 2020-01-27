What we know about the others aboard the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, including his daughter Gianna and her basketball teammate.

The group flew to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday, where Gianna and Bryant were expected to coach.

While the police have not released the names of the people on board, family members of some victims have confirmed the deaths of their families. We know the following:

A baseball coach, his wife and daughter

John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College (OCC), his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were on board the helicopter, said Altobelli’s brother Tony Altobelli.

With a heavy heart we announce the death of John Altobelli, the head baseball coach of Orange Coast College. He was a coach, colleague, mentor and friend at OCC for 27 years.

Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy, OCC assistant Ron La Ruffa told CNN, and Altobelli often flew with his daughter to take part in the games.

“John had two sides,” said Tony Altobelli. “People saw him on the baseball field, he’s sturdy and stubborn like a guy, but on the other side of him he was one of the biggest hearted people you’ll meet in your life. He looked after his players took care of his school. “

According to a press release from OCC Pirate Athletics, 56-year-old Altobelli leaves behind a son and daughter.

“It is difficult to put into words what this loss means for the college and athletics department,” said Jason Kehler, OCC Athletics Director, in a statement. “John was a great coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor to all the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and his influence will live on forever. “

Coach “Alto”, as he was called, was preparing to begin his 28th season with the Pirates, which he led to the state baseball championship last year.

Over the course of his career, he has stacked more than 700 victories and was named ABCA / Diamond coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) in 2019, an OCC statement said.

He is a “giant” on campus, said OCC President Angelica Suarez, a “beloved teacher, trainer, colleague and friend”.

A trainer and a mother were also killed

Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at a K-8 private school in Orange County, also died in the crash.

“My children and I are devastated,” her husband Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook. “We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much to you. “

The Mayor of Costa Mesa – about 60 kilometers from Los Angeles – also tweeted about Mauser.

“This devastating tragedy is getting worse by the hour,” Mayor Katrina Foley wrote on Twitter. “So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and mourn for the families affected. “

US MP Harley E. Rouda from California described the loss of life as “incalculable”.

“Today our neighbors lost parents, children, friends, coaches and heroes,” he said. “Orange County is grieving, but we will find comfort and purpose in the example they left behind.”

Kobe’s daughter followed in his footsteps

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gigi, as he called her, shared the same passion for the game and she wanted to be part of the WNBA as the heir to his legacy.

A video of the two recently went viral when it appeared to be ending a game they were playing.

The NBA icon leaves behind his daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who were born in June his wife Vanessa.

Bryant joined the NBA immediately after graduating from high school, becoming the youngest league player in history and spending the next 20 seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was the third highest scorer in NBA history until LeBron James beat him on Saturday night.

“Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. Respect my brother, ”Bryant wrote on Twitter afterwards.

