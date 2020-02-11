What we know about coronavirus cases in the U.S.

There are 13 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States. Eleven patients became ill after traveling to Wuhan, China, while the other two patients were infected by human-to-human transmission.

There are more American citizens traveling abroad and infected with the corona virus, including 24 Americans on a cruise ship in Japan.

The World Health Organization and the United States have declared the outbreak to be a public health emergency, but U.S. officials have urged residents not to panic.

The novel corona virus, which has made thousands of people sick in China and killed almost 500 people in China, belongs to a large family of viruses that mainly make animals sick. But this corona virus, like SARS and MERS, “crossed the species line” to infect humans on a large scale, the CDC said.

Here’s what we know about the cases in the United States:

California

California has over half of the confirmed cases of the virus in the country at seven.

San Diego County

The latest case of coronavirus was confirmed on Monday. The patient had recently returned from Wuhan and was detained at the University of California at the San Diego Medical Center.

The patient is doing well with minimal symptoms, UC San Diego said.

San Benito County

The confirmed cases are with a husband and a wife, both 57, according to San Benito County Public Health Services

The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China. His wife didn’t have it – another case of person-to-person transmission.

The couple had stayed at home since the man’s return from China, Dr. Martin Fenstersheib, the district’s interim public health officer. However, on February 3, the couple were transferred from San Benito County to an undisclosed San Francisco hospital, said Rachael Kagan, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Department of Health.

Santa Clara County

The ninth confirmed case in the country was identified on February 2 as an adult woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, the Santa Clara County California Health Department said.

The patient is a visitor to Santa Clara County, health officials said, and arrived on January 23 to visit the family. She has stayed at home since then, except twice to seek medical attention. “She was monitored regularly and was never sick enough to be hospitalized,” the statement said.

On January 31, health officials in Santa Clara County said a man had been infected in China. When the man returned to Northern California on January 24, he isolated himself and only left home to seek medical help. He wasn’t sick enough to be hospitalized.

Los Angeles County

Details of a confirmed patient in Los Angeles County, announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Health on January 26, are sparse. The patient is being treated in a local hospital, although the health department did not disclose how long the person sought treatment after exposure to the virus.

The patient is a returning traveler from Wuhan, China, the department said.

Orange County

An Orange County man in his fifties flew from Wuhan to Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month. The county found January 23 and the CDC confirmed its results that month. He is in a local hospital.

Washington

The first confirmed US coronavirus patient, a 35-year-old man, sought treatment in a state emergency room when he returned from Wuhan. The emergency room sent his samples to the CDC, which confirmed that he had the coronavirus.

He was isolated on January 23 at a hospital in Everett, 30 miles north of Seattle. He was treated in an isolated stretcher designed for patients with highly contagious diseases, and a robot took his vital signs. According to the Providence Regional Medical Center, he was discharged from the hospital on February 3. He remains in isolation at home and is being treated, the hospital said.

He is in a stable condition, said Dr. George Diaz, the man’s doctor and infectious disease expert. There is no indication that he has spread the virus to anyone else.

Illinois

The two Chicago patients, a woman and her husband in their sixties, were discharged from a hospital on Thursday evening and are told in isolation at their home in Nelson home by the CDC and the spokesman for the Illinois Department of Health, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center CNN.

“Because of the uncomfortable situation, the care and service we received was great. Everyone was very nice and very respectful,” said the patients, who were not publicly identified, in a statement from the hospital. “This was the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to coming home and making life normal.”

The woman’s case was the first case related to travel in the United States. She was diagnosed a few days after her return from Wuhan on January 13th.

Her husband, who had not traveled to China, was diagnosed in late January. This was the first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States, the CDC confirmed.

Arizona

The state health agency confirmed that the patient was an “adult member” of the Arizona State University community, but did not disclose the patient’s age or gender.

The patient called her doctor when there were mild respiratory problems. The CDC confirmed the coronavirus on January 26th.

The patient is not hospitalized, but is self-isolated at home, the department said.

University students asked the administration to cancel classes and said they did not feel safe with the virus on campus.

Massachusetts

On February 1, officials confirmed that a student in his 20s on the University of Massachusetts campus in Boston had the virus.

The student had returned from Wuhan on January 29th. He sought medical treatment after his return and has been isolated since then. The few close contacts he had were identified and monitored for symptoms.

The case does not pose an increased risk to other students on the school campus, the Boston Public Health Commission medical director told reporters on Saturday. He is “quite well” in his quarantine apartment and is monitored by public health nurses.

Wisconsin

The 12th confirmed case was announced on February 5 by the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin. The adult patient has traveled to Beijing and has been exposed to known cases in China. The person is isolated at home and is doing well, the department said.

Wisconsin health officials claimed that the threat to the general public remains low.

Who is still at risk?

The CDC monitors more than 120 cases in the United States and has ruled out the virus in another 114 patients.

Although health officials have confirmed personal contact, the immediate risk to the public is low.

There are more than 170 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus – but no deaths so far – in more than 20 countries outside of mainland China. Worldwide, more than 40,000 people are infected.

What is being done

The U.S. has introduced travel restrictions and temporarily denied entry to foreigners who visited China in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the U.S., a health official said.

Restrictions apply to U.S. citizens who were in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in the two weeks prior to their return to the U.S. Upon their return, these citizens will be subject to mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days, Alex Azar, Minister of Health and Human Services, said on January 31.

On January 30, the US State Department lifted its travel advice for China to “do not travel” and warned that travel restrictions could be enforced with “little or no notice”. The CDC recommended that US citizens avoid unnecessary trips to the country.

“If you are a traveler who has recently returned from the affected area, we would like you to be vigilant with the symptoms and signs of this coronavirus,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Several airlines have temporarily suspended all flights to China. The CDC examined passengers from China at 20 American airports earlier this week.

Local health authorities take action against misinformation about the virus, including falsified reports of confirmed cases and conspiracy theories about its spread. The most accurate information comes from county, state, and federal health agencies and is updated regularly as officials learn more.

Otherwise, the CDC urges people to follow the flu season protocol: wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid sick people, and stay at home and avoid public situations when they are sick. A coronavirus vaccine would take at least a year to reach the public.

The CDC advises Americans not to wear surgical masks in public. Surgical masks work against infections of the respiratory tract, but not against infections in the air.