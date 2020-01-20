What we have in Ondo is the government of Akeredolu, his wife and children - Ife Oyedele

The governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been accused of leading a secret government where only his immediate family is responsible for governance.

The Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Engr. Ife Oyedele, made the allegation.

Oyedele, suspected of eyeing the governor’s ticket to the All Progressives Congress, APC, before government elections in the state later this year, said the state under Akeredolu-led administration had grown slower .

Oyedele spoke in Yoruba while addressing the beneficiaries of the empowerment program of the majority leader of the Senate deputies over the weekend in Oka-Akoko.

He said: “I am sure that all the setbacks we are currently seeing in Ondo State will soon be a thing of the past.

“What has baffled us the most is that every four years we elect governors, but what has hurt us most is that they seem to have no plans. What we have today in Ondo State is the government of the governor, his wife and children.

“No native of Ondo state today can be proud of the state situation. This year marks the 44th year of the creation of Ondo State. I don’t think there is a building in the state that has portable water from the government. In some parts of the state, people have been battling the blackout for more than 10 years. They only rely on the “I better get my generator next door”. This means that a child of around 10 has never seen electricity on the national grid. “

“I don’t want to talk about the state of the roads across Ondo State because you cross them every day. When I was growing up, we had top-notch schools like Victory College, Ondo Boys High School, Stella Marris, Fiwasaye, among others, but now Ondo State can no longer compete favorably in the country’s education system.

“The state of Ondo is perhaps the only state of the six western states not to have a sports stadium 44 years later. The state of Ekiti which is by our side has one. Ekiti has an ultra-modern governor’s office and governor’s pavilion that can compete with those of developed countries. All tourism organizations in Ondo State are history today, ”said Oyedele.