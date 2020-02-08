Most of us have enjoyed different Nintendo systems right now, and we all have our favorites, but it’s hard to beat the nostalgia of your very first. Whether it was your first trip to video games, or if you picked up a Nintendo system to supplement your PS2 or Xbox (much like Reggie interviewed at Nintendo who owns these two systems but no GameCube), there is something magical about your inaugural run by classics in series such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Metroid. What was your first Nintendo system?

I was born in a house with a Nintendo 64, so as soon as I could hold a controller, I played games such as Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. Admittedly, because I was so young, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and I was pretty horrible. I would wander aimlessly through Mumbo’s Mountain, Bob-Omb Battlefield and Kokiri Forest without any purpose, and I would reset Star Fox 64 every time I defeated the first level because I was not good enough for Meteo. Although I did so little, I still loved the colorful worlds and catchy music, and going back to these titles and playing them well over the years has been extremely rewarding.

What was your first Nintendo system? Have you recently dived into it with a Wii U or Switch? Did you start with a Nintendo 64 like me? Or have you been there from the beginning? Sound out in the comments!