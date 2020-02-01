What was the Greensboro Sit-in? Google Doodle honors civil rights activists

The “Greensboro Four”, a group of civil rights era activists, is remembered during the 60th anniversary of their iconic position against segregation in the US.

Inspired by the non-violent protests of racial equality by Martin Luther King Jr., in 1960, four black students asked for service in a “white-only” cafe in a local Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After they were refused, the students – Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil – remained seated in their seats and refused to leave until the store was closed for the evening.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Despite the fact that they were met by aggressive protesters, the students were accompanied in the following weeks by hundreds of fellow protesters.

Prepared to repeat the sit-ins for as long as needed, the July activists had forced Woolworths to integrate their canteen.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/50 Mr Rogers

Google Doodle celebrates children’s presenter Mister Rogers

Google

2/50 Lucy Wills

Google Doodle celebrates hematologist Lucy Wills

Google

3/50 Falafel

Google Doodle celebrates falafel

Google

4/50 St George’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St George’s Day

Google

5/50 James Wong Howe

Google Doodle celebrates Hollywood golden age cinematographer James Wong Howe

Google

6/50 Seiichi Miyake

Google Doodle celebrates Seiichi Miyake, developer of tactile paving

Google

7/50 Walter Cronkite

Google is celebrating the 100th anniversary of American broadcaster journalist Walter Cronkite

8/50 Lantern Festival 2016

Google is celebrating the last day of the Chinese New Year with a doodle from the Lantern Festival

Google

9/50 Google Doodle celebrates Sergei Diaghilev

Google Doodle celebrates art critic Sergei Diaghilev

Google

10/50 George Boole

Google marks the 200th birthday of mathematician George Boole

11/50 Sergei Eisenstein

Google Doodle celebrates Soviet film director Sergei Eisenstein

Google

12/50 41st anniversary of the discovery of ‘Lucy’

Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of ‘Lucy’, the name given to a collection of petrified bones that once formed the skeleton of a hominid of the Australopithecus afarensis species that lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

13/50 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson

Google celebrates doctor and suffragist Elizabeth Garrett Anderson’s 180th birthday

14/50 Sir William Henry Perkin

Google Doodle celebrates chemist Sir William Henry Perkin

Google

15/50 Nelly Sachs

Google Doodle celebrates poet and playwright Nelly Sachs

Google

16/50 Thanksgiving 2018

Google Doodle celebrates Thanksgiving 2018

Google

17/50 Nigerian independence day

Google Doodle celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Google

18/50 Mary Prince

Google Doodle celebrates abolitionist Mary Prince

Google

19/50 Father’s Day 2016

Google celebrates Father’s Day

20/50 Ebenezer Cobb Morley

Google Doodle celebrates “father of football” Ebenezer Cobb Morley

Google

21/50 Octavia E Butler

Google Doodle celebrates science fiction author Octavia E Butler

Google

22/50 Tamara de Lempicka

Google Doodle celebrates painter Tamara de Lempicka

Google

23/50 Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss

Google Doodle celebrates mathematician and physicist Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss

Google

24/50 Fanny Blankers-Koen

Google Doodle celebrates Dutch Olympic gold medalist Fanny Blankers-Koen

Google

25/50 John Harrison

Google Doodle celebrates clockmaker John Harrison

Google

26/50 Guillermo Haro

Google Doodle celebrates astronomer Guillermo Haro

Google

27/50 St. David’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google

28/50 Carter G Woodson

Google Doodle celebrates Carter G Woodson, a pioneering African-American historian

Google

29/50 St Andrew’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St Andrew’s Day

Google

30/50 Gertrude Jekyll

Google Doodle celebrates grower Gertrude Jekyll

Google

31/50 Children’s day 2017

Google Doodle celebrates children’s day 2017

Google

32/50 Studio for electronic music

Google Doodle celebrates the Studio for electronic music

Google

33/50 Olaudah Equiano

Google Doodle celebrates abolitionist Olaudah Equiano

Google

34/50 Fridtjof Nansen

Google Doodle celebrates the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen

Google

35/50 Ladislao José Biro

Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro’s 117th birthday

36/50 Amalia Hernandez

Google Doodle celebrates ballet choreographer Amalia Hernandez

Google

Dr. 37/50 Samuel Johnson

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. lexicographer Samuel Johnson

Google

38/50 British sign language

Google Doodle celebrates British sign language

Google

39/50 Eduard Khil

Google Doodle celebrates baritone singer Eduard Khil

Google

40/50 Fourth of July

Google Doodle celebrates fourth of July

Google

41/50 Victor Hugo

Google Doodle celebrates author Victor Hugo

Google

42/50 Google Doodle celebrates Giro d’Italia’s 100th anniversary

Google Doodle celebrates the 100th anniversary of Giro d’Italia

Google

43/50 Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Google

44/50 Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google

45/50 Steve Biko

The current Google Doodle contains anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko

Google

46/50 The history of tea in Great Britain

Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

47/50 Nettie Stevens

Google celebrates the 155th birthday of geneticist Nettie Stevens

48/50 William Morris

Google celebrates the English birthday of Polymath William Morris’ 182 with a doodle showing his most famous designs

Google

49/50 Professor Scoville

Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

50/50 Sophie Taeuber-Arp

Google marks the 127th birthday of artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp

1/50 Mr Rogers

Google Doodle celebrates children’s presenter Mister Rogers

Google

2/50 Lucy Wills

Google Doodle celebrates hematologist Lucy Wills

Google

3/50 Falafel

Google Doodle celebrates falafel

Google

4/50 St George’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St George’s Day

Google

5/50 James Wong Howe

Google Doodle celebrates Hollywood golden age cinematographer James Wong Howe

Google

6/50 Seiichi Miyake

Google Doodle celebrates Seiichi Miyake, developer of tactile paving

Google

7/50 Walter Cronkite

Google is celebrating the 100th anniversary of American broadcaster journalist Walter Cronkite

8/50 Lantern Festival 2016

Google is celebrating the last day of the Chinese New Year with a doodle from the Lantern Festival

Google

9/50 Google Doodle celebrates Sergei Diaghilev

Google Doodle celebrates art critic Sergei Diaghilev

Google

10/50 George Boole

Google marks the 200th birthday of mathematician George Boole

11/50 Sergei Eisenstein

Google Doodle celebrates Soviet film director Sergei Eisenstein

Google

12/50 41st anniversary of the discovery of ‘Lucy’

Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of ‘Lucy’, the name given to a collection of petrified bones that once formed the skeleton of a hominid of the Australopithecus afarensis species that lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

13/50 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson

Google celebrates doctor and suffragist Elizabeth Garrett Anderson’s 180th birthday

14/50 Sir William Henry Perkin

Google Doodle celebrates chemist Sir William Henry Perkin

Google

15/50 Nelly Sachs

Google Doodle celebrates poet and playwright Nelly Sachs

Google

16/50 Thanksgiving 2018

Google Doodle celebrates Thanksgiving 2018

Google

17/50 Nigerian independence day

Google Doodle celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Google

18/50 Mary Prince

Google Doodle celebrates abolitionist Mary Prince

Google

19/50 Father’s Day 2016

Google celebrates Father’s Day

20/50 Ebenezer Cobb Morley

Google Doodle celebrates “father of football” Ebenezer Cobb Morley

Google

21/50 Octavia E Butler

Google Doodle celebrates science fiction author Octavia E Butler

Google

22/50 Tamara de Lempicka

Google Doodle celebrates painter Tamara de Lempicka

Google

23/50 Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss

Google Doodle celebrates mathematician and physicist Johann Carl Friedrich Gauss

Google

24/50 Fanny Blankers-Koen

Google Doodle celebrates Dutch Olympic gold medalist Fanny Blankers-Koen

Google

25/50 John Harrison

Google Doodle celebrates clockmaker John Harrison

Google

26/50 Guillermo Haro

Google Doodle celebrates astronomer Guillermo Haro

Google

27/50 St. David’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google

28/50 Carter G Woodson

Google Doodle celebrates Carter G Woodson, a pioneering African-American historian

Google

29/50 St Andrew’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St Andrew’s Day

Google

30/50 Gertrude Jekyll

Google Doodle celebrates grower Gertrude Jekyll

Google

31/50 Children’s day 2017

Google Doodle celebrates children’s day 2017

Google

32/50 Studio for electronic music

Google Doodle celebrates the Studio for electronic music

Google

33/50 Olaudah Equiano

Google Doodle celebrates abolitionist Olaudah Equiano

Google

34/50 Fridtjof Nansen

Google Doodle celebrates the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen

Google

35/50 Ladislao José Biro

Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro’s 117th birthday

36/50 Amalia Hernandez

Google Doodle celebrates ballet choreographer Amalia Hernandez

Google

Dr. 37/50 Samuel Johnson

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. lexicographer Samuel Johnson

Google

38/50 British sign language

Google Doodle celebrates British sign language

Google

39/50 Eduard Khil

Google Doodle celebrates baritone singer Eduard Khil

Google

40/50 Fourth of July

Google Doodle celebrates fourth of July

Google

41/50 Victor Hugo

Google Doodle celebrates author Victor Hugo

Google

42/50 Google Doodle celebrates Giro d’Italia’s 100th anniversary

Google Doodle celebrates the 100th anniversary of Giro d’Italia

Google

43/50 Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Google

44/50 Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google Doodle celebrates St. David’s Day

Google

45/50 Steve Biko

The current Google Doodle contains anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko

Google

46/50 The history of tea in Great Britain

Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

47/50 Nettie Stevens

Google celebrates the 155th birthday of geneticist Nettie Stevens

48/50 William Morris

Google celebrates the English birthday of Polymath William Morris’ 182 with a doodle showing his most famous designs

Google

49/50 Professor Scoville

Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

50/50 Sophie Taeuber-Arp

Google marks the 127th birthday of artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp

The protest ultimately contributed to the creation of a nationwide non-violent sit-in movement and contributed to the prohibition of segregation of public spaces in 1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Part of the Woolworths desk where the men were is now housed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, while the department store has been converted into a civil rights museum.

To commemorate the sit-in, Google marks its 60th birthday with a Doodle made by Karen Collins of the African American Miniature Museum in Los Angeles.

“Creating art in honor of the sit-in Greensboro (and the Civil Rights Movement of which it was a part) is my way of giving back to today’s generation, especially to those in difficult times and problems – to lift them up and learn about their history, “Mrs. Collins said.

.