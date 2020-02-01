What was the Greensboro Sit-in? Google Doodle honors civil rights activists

The “Greensboro Four”, a group of civil rights era activists, is remembered during the 60th anniversary of their iconic position against segregation in the US.
Inspired by the non-violent protests of racial equality by Martin Luther King Jr., in 1960, four black students asked for service in a “white-only” cafe in a local Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro, North Carolina.
After they were refused, the students – Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil – remained seated in their seats and refused to leave until the store was closed for the evening.
Despite the fact that they were met by aggressive protesters, the students were accompanied in the following weeks by hundreds of fellow protesters.
Prepared to repeat the sit-ins for as long as needed, the July activists had forced Woolworths to integrate their canteen.
The protest ultimately contributed to the creation of a nationwide non-violent sit-in movement and contributed to the prohibition of segregation of public spaces in 1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Part of the Woolworths desk where the men were is now housed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, while the department store has been converted into a civil rights museum.
To commemorate the sit-in, Google marks its 60th birthday with a Doodle made by Karen Collins of the African American Miniature Museum in Los Angeles.
“Creating art in honor of the sit-in Greensboro (and the Civil Rights Movement of which it was a part) is my way of giving back to today’s generation, especially to those in difficult times and problems – to lift them up and learn about their history, “Mrs. Collins said.
