What Trump could say in his State of the Union during a trial of charges

Donald Trump will face his prosecutors on Tuesday evening and offer him the opportunity to turn his annual State of the Union address into a spectacle.

A common topic of conversation in Washington, while Mr. Trump is preparing to hold a joint conference meeting for the fourth time, is a simple question. Can he resist? Meaning: Will the President, so clearly agitated by the House Democrats accusation and the ongoing Senate trial that will end on Wednesday with his expected acquittal, be able to prevent him from going after the lawmakers who rebuke him?

The president turned down on Democrats during an interview with Fox News that was broadcast for the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard if you think about it because it’s been that way, I’m using the word witch hunt, I’m using the word hoax,” he said when asked if he was even legislating with Democrats can work after they have accused him.

“I see hatred … They don’t care about honesty, they don’t care about lying. You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were made so falsely,” said a clearly agitated president of democrats. “The level of hypocrisy. So I’m not sure if they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win, and it doesn’t matter how they win.”

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, instead endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

But just because Mr. Trump could use the stage to throw his political enemies further, this does not guarantee that he will. “We’re going to talk about the achievements we’ve made. No one has achieved as many things as we have done, so many different things,” he told Fox when asked about the speech.

This is what Mr Trump could say – and what he will say earlier.

What he could say: Mr Trump was able to enter the deposition saga immediately and criticize Democrats for giving priority to his reprimand and the weeks spent by Democrats in their investigation of his actions against Ukraine. The speech gives him a chance to describe the house under speaker Nancy Pelosi as fundamentally broken and driven by politics.

Nancy Pelosi welcomes Donald Trump at the State of the Union address of 2019 (Getty Images)

The president could deliver a shocking reply on the faces of the House Democrats, with Pelosi a few feet behind him. And follow it with a reform proposal from the congress. He could give voters a blueprint – such a plan could not get anywhere on Capitol Hill – that he could sell as intended to put the House back to work on meaningful and two-part legislation.

But it is unlikely. A White House official who presented Mr Trump’s speech made it clear that it would mainly look back and emphasize what the President did while looking for a second term.

What he will probably say: It is unlikely that the president will completely ignore the charge.

The senior official refused to predict fireworks and said Friday’s briefing does not include “preview if he is going to call someone”. In particular, the official would not exclude it, telling reporters that Mr. Trump would be much “comfortable” to chase after political opponents in the room.

What the official said the President intends to do, among other things, is to urge politicians to agree with what he will describe as his own “ruthless optimism,” while also calling them for what he calls “unjust pessimism.” “of congressional democrats has hampered important legislation since it came into force in early 2017.

Following on from his campaign trail message since he started turning to his bid for a second term last year, Mr. Trump has decided to “make the big American comeback” as the basis for his remarks about the State of the Union, the senior official said of administration.

Because Mr. Trump first, second and third think of politics, there will be other echoes of the main activist. For example, the president plans to offer a “contrast” and a “sharp difference” to what he regularly describes as the core philosophy of the Democrats: “socialism.”

The president went one step further in the Fox interview: “Well, I think he’s a communist. I mean, you know, look. I think of communism when I think of Bernie,” he said, referring to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who has risen to the top of the polls in the presidential primary of Democrats. “I think Bernie is more or less a socialist, but much farther than a socialist.”

Expect plugs for his recent trade agreement with China, and the agreement he has concluded with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA.

But various sources say they don’t expect Mr. Trump to explain the kind of ambitious policy proposals that other presidents have when they hold joint sessions.

A democratic strategist who has played a role in several trade union states sees little reason for the president to set an ambitious agenda. “Perhaps counter-intuitively, the stakes are not that high for him. He will go to that stage with the least amount of credibility and status of an American president in modern history,” said a democratic agent. “Even if he has an A + night, there won’t be a halo that stays.”

There are few expectations that Mr. Trump will deviate from the playbook on which he has worked since he took office, a book that focuses solely on his conservative political basis.

“And if he is his typical division and raw personality, it only hardens the story that he is unsuitable for that office,” added the Democratic strategist. “In other words, I’m not sure if he can say anything that changes the Washington calculus, this year’s schedule, or his own destiny.”

.