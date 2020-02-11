What to Wear on Valentine’s Day Inspired by Celebrities | InStyle.com

On Valentine’s Day you should try to dress like a domino matrix. At least, that’s what Blake Lively and Bella Hadid would suggest. I think. According to a quick search for images, they both wore patent leather jackets on Valentine’s Day 2018. A coincidence? Absolutely. But do I want to analyze too much? Yes too.

Valentine’s Day is a funny holiday because so many publications suggest that you will finally wear that bag with a heart pattern that you bought years ago or that burgundy wrap dress that is in your closet. And while there is nothing wrong with that in itself, it is strange to think that this Hallmark card vacation gets people to dress like their high school itself. Who does not remember that I have a “Do you have a crush on me?” Circle Y or N note while wearing a hot pink, head to toe outfit and heart earrings?

The red lacquer layer from Lively offers a more tough alternative. Of course it is still red. But the material and the fact that it is a leather channel feels fresher. That same day, Bella Hadid opted for a black option that very Matrix felt for her. Of course she got a red rose, but she also had a cookbook from Mr. Chow in her other arm. The art of green zombies fighting in a bowl of noodles is about as anti-valentine as you can get. Last year, Kendall Jenner also wore a similar Matrix-like hip-grazing leather jacket. Her appearance, however, was the least festive of all three, mainly because she wore it while frowning. Of course the jacket still keeps it chic.

So instead of looking like Baby Cupid on Valentine’s Day, you go for something more intimidating like a high-profile celebrity in a Matrix jacket. Lively, Hadid or Jenner all did exactly that, and you know what they say: three is a trend – and Valentine’s Day is overrated anyway.

Buy leather jackets inspired by their date-night outfits for Valentine’s Day.

