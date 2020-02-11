What to look at in New Hampshire primary school on Tuesday evening

The Democratic presidential race is deeply troubled on the way to the New Hampshire primary. It may be up to the state to structure the chaotic competition, where Iowa is unable to declare a clear winner.

What should you look for on Tuesday evening when the return comes in:

IS THERE AN ENTHUSIASTIC GAP?

Fewer people voted in the Iowa caucuses last week than in 2016, which makes party workers concerned about voters’ enthusiasm in November. Will New Hampshire democratic voters go to the polls or stay at home?

The State Secretary of New Hampshire has predicted healthy 292,000 democratic voters, which would be around 40,000 more than voted in 2016.

The turnout question is heavy over the field for two reasons. The start of democratic voting in the long primary season coincides with an increase in concern among the voters of that party about the presidential elections and an increase in confidence among the Republicans. Low turnout would be a sign of Democratic weakness at the polls, at least for the time being.

Secondly, the candidacy of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders based on the theory that his ultraliberal platform will become new voters, but that did not happen in Iowa. Or more voters voting in New Hampshire can have major implications for Sanders’ argument.

DOES A CLEAR ALTERNATIVE FOR SANDERS GET?

Sanders has always led the field in New Hampshire. He represents a neighboring state and conveniently won New Hampshire in 2016, and the state’s policy of having non-democrats vote in the primary works well with the Sanders base. Because he also did well in Iowa and is well positioned in Nevada, the next state to vote, more centrist Democrats are warning that Sanders might be in position to pave their way to nomination.

Polls show that the majority of democratic voters now want someone other than Sanders, but it is unclear who. The vote against Sanders is divided among former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. And waiting for Super Tuesday states is New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who skips the early states for a massive advertising campaign.

The best scenario for Sanders would be that all moderate alternatives would appear behind him in New Hampshire so that no one could block him if the contest went to a wider and more diverse set of states. The worst case, apart from a loss, would be a single moderate candidate who has a clear mandate to hire him.

DOES WARREN HAVE A PLAN FOR ANOTHER BAD TONE?

Another prominent Democratic candidate competes in New Hampshire – Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren. Like Sanders, she represents a neighboring state, but unlike Sanders, she is trapped in a kind of political purgatory – not in the form in which she speculates about the downfall of her candidacy, but with few signs of momentum in a state where she once was seen as a favorite.

What happens to Warren on Tuesday evening? As a liberal, she may have drawn votes from Sanders. Is she doing well enough to move on to the later states and Super Tuesday? Or does she continue to muddle through, even on the potentially friendly New Hampshire site, and raise new questions about her viability?

WHO GETS STUCK AT THE 4th OR 5th PLACE?

There are no participation trophies. The mud of Iowa did not kill any candidacy, but it is not clear that this will continue in New Hampshire. With five viable candidates competing in New Hampshire, it is inevitable that some will disappoint.

There are risks for every candidate in the field. If Warren cannot crack the top three next to her home, what are her chances? Likewise, if Buttigieg, who saw a polling peak after his strong Iowa performance, falls while under surveillance in New Hampshire, can he recover?

What about Biden, whose election argument could get a big blow with another disappointing finish? And then of course there is Klobuchar, who is lurking in the vault for a large part of the youth workers and wants New Hampshire to convince voters that they are the real deal.

IS THE KLOBUCHAR SURGE REAL?

Speaking of Klobuchar, New Hampshire is perhaps her last chance to show her viability.

Klobuchar initially hoped for a surprise in Iowa. She performed better than expected, but not in the top row, and the unclear voice measurement allowed her to continue in the next predominantly white, independent mind on the calendar. But after New Hampshire, the primary moves to more diverse states where Klobuchar has yet to register in polls.

Klobuchar delivered a strong performance in Friday’s debate in Manchester, reported since then to raise more than $ 3 million and attracted many audiences in New Hampshire. Will that translate into voting Tuesday?

___

