What to expect on National Signing Day from Michigan

National signing day is finally here. Certainly, it lacks the luster it did long ago, thanks in part to the early signing period, but it is still an exciting day for college football fans.

But this year fans of Michigan Wolverines don’t have to expect too many surprises. According to Ryan Zuke of MLive, the group of children they have committed will probably not change.

Speaking to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider, Zuke broke the three remaining commits that were not signed for the Wolverines. The list includes tight end Nick Patterson, receding Gage Garcia and quarterback J.D. Johnson.

Of the three, Patterson – the brother of the former Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson – is not expected to sign with Michigan. Garcia’s signature is yet to be announced, but he has committed himself to wrestling for the Wolverines. Johnson has since stopped playing football.

A recent change was the reversal of former Michigan duty Micah Mazzccua, a three-star offensive lineman, who instead opted for the Baylor Bears.

Michigan has also picked up a few preferred walk-on obligations. Recently, broad receiver Kyle McNamara, quarterback Peyton Smith and kicker Cole Hussung have all said they will join the Wolverines.

A bit of clarity with the three unsigned players must be granted today. Michigan now has the No. 11 rankings recruitment class, per 247Sports.com. It is a class with 14 four-star recruits and 12 three-star recruits.

For reference: last year’s class finished No. 8 overall.

In the event that you live under a rock, Mark Dantonio resigned yesterday as head coach of Michigan State.

Michigan fans all have their opinions about Dantonio and can say goodbye to him in their own special way. Some respect him for what he has achieved, and bring “Little Brother” from Michigan to a height that the Spartans had really not reached in decades. Others do not love him for the obvious reason: he was the leader of the thorn in the Wolverines for a piece that many would like to forget.

But just like the emergence of Dantonio – who at the same time came to Michigan stumbled a bit over himself with hiring Rich Rodriguez and eventually Brady Hoke – his fall came, in part, to a coaching change in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan came as Dantonio’s regime began to diminish. In the end, the matchup of two renowned coaches went in favor of Big Blue.

As Chris Peterson of FanSided indicated, Harbaugh had a competitive edge with a 3-2 record.

Dantonio was supposed to sneak a final win over the Wolverines in 2017, which was also in the Big House, but then the tide turned.

Harbaugh and Michigan football recorded their first road victory on a ranked team in the state of Michigan since 2006 and the Wolverines followed the 14-point with a blow-out victory last November.

It appears that this is the last time that Harbaugh and Dantonio will compete against each other for the Paul Bunyan Trophy and that means Jim will close a 3-2 record.

A Bleacher Report mock 2020 draft suggests where eight Wolverines are going.

According to the sham design, the former Wolverines center Cesar Ruiz is expected to be the first Michigan player to go to San Francisco number 31.

From there, the following players are projected to go to the respective positions:

WR – Donovan Peoples-Jones – No. 44 (Colts)

EDGE – Joshua Uche – No. 70 (Dolphins)

OL – Ben Bredeson – No. 100 (Seahawks)

LB – Khaleke Hudson – No. 171 (Ravens)

TE – Sean McKeon – No. 207 (Jaguars)

S – Josh Metellus – No. 216 (Bengal)

CB – Lavert Hill – No. 228 (Colts)