What the Grammys red carpet predicted for 2020 fashion trends

No one is exempt from the influence of haute couture.

As Miranda Priestly points out in The Devil Wears Prada, each style begins on the runway and is then “filtered through department stores, then poured into a tragic laid-back corner where you may have caught it in a liquidation bin.” So it’s really impossible to escape the influence of the elite, even when you try. Instead of resisting, why not bend over and aim to be ahead of the trends by taking these hot tips from your favorite musical artists?

According to looks at the 2020 Grammy Awards, here’s what’s going on this year.

K-Pop turtleneck

BTS at the Grammys 2020

Whatever your gender identity, a monochrome turtleneck under a blazer, trench coat or buttonhole will immediately make you look as chic as BTS did on the red carpet. Add slim or high-waisted pants to complete the look.

Fishnet shirts

Bebe Rexha at the “Grammys 2020”

While Bebe Rexha has opted for a dazzled fishnet turtleneck, a solid fishnet shirt is a cool addition under any high neckline or even under a blazer. You can also wear a pretty bra underneath and give up the outer layer all together.

Blazers without shirt

Lauren London at the 2020 Grammy

If you’re feeling risky (and the temperature allows it), the boob jumpsuit is a great choice for an evening out. Just go for a nice bra underneath or even nothing at all (well, maybe a little body band). In addition, this look is approved by Kim Kardashian.

Two piece dresses

Dua Lipa at the Grammys 2020

A slim, 90s-inspired satin skirt with a matching top creates the effect of an evening dress, but with a little flirty midrift thrown into the equation. You can also make this look with a looser skirt.

Sparks

Maggie Rogers at the Grammys 2020

Sparks of all varieties, from glitter to rhinestones, shone at the Grammys 2020. If you thought you left sparks in 2002, think again and get ready to incorporate them into your looks as easily as Maggie Rogers did. on the red carpet.

Brightly colored costumes

Shawn Mendes at the 2020 Grammys

Slim pants and a fitted blazer in a bold color look great on anyone, even if everything looks great on Shawn Mendes. Also, the vest is back this year, so whether you’re wearing it alone or under a blazer, be sure to grab one soon.

Colorful roots

Billie Eilish at the Grammys 2020

Is there a better way to look like a stranger than to create the illusion that your hair is turning green? After Billie Eilish’s huge evening at the Grammys, get ready to see tons of neon roots popping up as 2020 unfolds.

Declaration nails

Rosalia’s nails at the Grammys 2020

Almost all of the tall women in the Grammys had extremely long false nails, many of them dazzled or otherwise extravagantly decorated. The Lizzos have even been pierced.

.