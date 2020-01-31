What the cheercast has to say about secret appointments in the team

We can, we must, we will … know more about the elite cheerleaders of Navarro College. At least if Andy Cohen gets his way.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo host grilled Cheer stars Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, La’Darius marshalme and Monica Aldama about everything that celebs have slid into their DMs –Ben Platt, Snooki, J.J. Watts– whether Gabi’s female teammates were jealous of her popularity in the sport. (Spoiler alert: They are not.) And even though they were willing to eat Lexi Brumbackis the shocking exit and return, the champions are not flipping over one question in particular: are there secret agreements within the team?

While La’Darius looked completely astonished, Jerry broke out laughing. “Secrets are meant as secrets,” said coach Monica. “We’re not going to spill anyone’s tea here.” So, take that for what you want.

Unfortunately, the Netflix stars were not yet off the hook. Later, during the aftershow, the enthusiastic staff of Andy came out to get the answers to all their burning questions, such as whether they heard from the Bad Girls Club or how they could recognize Monica’s evil twins, Annette.

And with regard to the Daytona 2020 training, the team is ahead of schedule. “We feel pretty good,” Monica admitted. “We took a week off last week, but we are trying to stay grounded. This is all a whole new territory for us, so we are learning what we are going to do. But we will certainly bet on work and hopefully we’ll make you I am proud in April. “

But don’t start cheering season two yet. Although the reality show counts Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres,Reese Witherspoon, Hoda Kotb and just about the entire world as fans, it is unclear whether the cameras keep rolling. While Monica teased Andy. “We are just happy to be here.”

