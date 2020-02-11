What T-Mobile acquisition of Sprint means for you News

NEW YORK (AP) – The $ 26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint by T-Mobile may lead to higher or lower telephone bills, depending on who you ask.

A federal judge in New York finally took T-Mobile’s track record of aggressive competition into account by deciding on Tuesday that the deal would be good for consumers. He thereby rejected a challenge from a group of states that were worried about reduced competition. Although the deal still needs some approvals, T-Mobile expects to close them from 1 April.

This is what a combined T-Mobile Sprint company can do for you and your telephone bill:

FOR THE MOST T-MOBILE AND SPRINT CUSTOMERS

Sprint customers receive a T-Mobile invoice, but the transition can take several years. If you are a T-Mobile customer, you may not see many changes. However, since the purpose of the acquisition is to roll out a next-generation 5G mobile network, subscribers of both are ultimately expected to receive faster service.

WHAT ABOUT PREPAID CUSTOMERS?

As part of the deal, Dish Sprint’s will receive prepaid Boost Mobile customers. Dish has committed itself to building its own mobile network, but it will use T-Mobile’s for the time being, so customers should not see the quality of service drop.

HOW STRONG IS DISH?

That still needs to be tested.

Sprint is an existing company with more than 40 million customers. Dish would start all over again by building a network that costs billions of dollars. It only takes 9 million customers out of the deal and will have to fight to win more.

As far as the network is concerned, Dish already has spectrum or airwave rights, but has not used it. The deal would give Dish extra air waves that travel far and work well in rural areas. Dish should use this in its own network, but in the meantime must rely on the T-Mobile network.

Dish says it will provide service to 70% of the US population by 2023. But although it is billed as 5G, Dish promises promising speeds that are only slightly higher than what is typical today.

Dish co-founder, Charlie Ergen, said in a statement that the company wants to serve Boost customers, while offering consumers lower prices, more choice and more innovation.

But it can take a while before Dish can challenge – or do it ever – the larger companies – the way T-Mobile has developed a reputation as “Un-carrier” by promoting customer-friendly practices that break the industry standards.

Many groups of public interest have criticized the Dish solution and say that it is risky because there is no guarantee that Dish will succeed as a major competitor and that it will not fill the gap that Sprint has left behind.

AND FOR VERIZON AND AT&T CUSTOMERS?

T-Mobile played a role in encouraging more established players to be more consumer-friendly, the disappearance of two-year telephone contracts and the provision of unlimited data plans. T-Mobile has offered goodies to its customers, such as free or discounted Netflix and free international data. With only three major providers, the concern is that there would be less incentive to add services that consumers like or to compete on price.

T-Mobile has promised not to raise prices for three years, but after that it’s a fair game. But John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said the company will remain the “Un-carrier” and will keep Verizon, AT&T and others sharp.

“Look out stupid and stupid and big cable – we’re coming for you … and you haven’t seen anything yet!” Legere said in a statement on Tuesday. Legere steps down as CEO in April; T-Mobile Chief Operating Officer and President Mike Sievert will replace him.

In his verdict, Judge Victor Marrero in New York said he found the promises of T-Mobile credible.

As a sign that investors believe there will be more competition, the shares of Verizon and AT&T have both fallen slightly.

WILL TELEPHONE INVOICES GO UP OR DOWN?

Opinions are divided.

In general, fewer competitors mean higher prices, which is why the Justice Department required the companies to sell part of their business to Dish to keep the number of large wireless providers at four. This is also central to the states’ challenge for the deal.

But Marrero said the states had not convincingly claimed that the deal would lead to higher prices and lower quality service. He said that Dish would become an aggressive competitor, while T-Mobile had the motivation to continue competing aggressively.

WHAT IS THIS 5G ALL ABOUT?

5G is a new technical standard for wireless networks that promises higher speeds; less delay or “latency” when connecting to the network; and the ability to connect many devices to the internet without getting stuck. 5G networks will ideally be better able to handle more users, many sensors and heavy traffic.

The major US wireless companies have all launched 5G networks and will continue to roll them out. There are not many users yet, because the networks have limited coverage and few phones are currently equipped for 5G.

Sprint’s 5G network is now located in parts of nine cities, while T-Mobile says the version could already cover 200 million people. They have promised to cover 97% of the US within three years of completing the deal and 99% in six years. T-Mobile says the goal is a nationwide network that will be five times faster than the current LTE service in a few years and 15 times faster by 2024.

T-Mobile and Sprint would have built a 5G network even without combining, but Marrero agreed with the companies that their independent networks would be more limited in size and take longer to build.

.