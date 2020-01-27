Selena Gomez recently released her solo album after 2016 and gets an amazing response. Her song “Lose you love me” is considered a way of breaking up with singer Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with the NRP, she revealed that her past had helped heal herself over time and said, “I found the strength in it.” Selena added, “It’s dangerous to remain in a mental victim. And I’m not disrespectful – I feel like I’ve been the victim of some abuse. “As soon as the interviewer asked her if she meant“ mental abuse, ”she told him“ yes ”.

WHAT! Selena Gomez admits that she is mentally abused in a nasty relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena said, “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult,” when he spoke of her understanding from a mature perspective. Selena added, “I had to understand the decisions I made. Although I certainly do not want to spend the rest of my life on it, I am really proud to say that I feel the strongest feeling I have ever felt, and I have found a way to just go through it. as much grace as possible. “

“I felt I didn’t get a respectable conclusion, and I accepted it, but I needed some way to say a few things I’d like to say,” Selena revealed. “I felt I didn’t get a respectable conclusion, and I accepted it, but I needed some way to say a few things I’d like to say,” Selena revealed. “It’s not a hate song. It’s a song that says … I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t. It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over. I felt like it was a great way to just say that, you know, it’s done, and I understand it, and I respect that, and now I’m entering a completely different chapter. “

Selena and Justin broke up in 2017 after having been on and off for 7 years. Justin’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin was a surprise to his fans.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!