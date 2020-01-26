WHAT! Salman Khan owes money to the mechanic since childhood

Superstar Salman Khan recently shared a funny anecdote from his childhood days when he forgot to pay Rs 1.25 for the cyclist.

Na Umang: Initiative of the Social Security Fund in Mumbai, Salman Khan revealed to comedian Kapil Sharma as he owes Rs 1.25 mechanic. And Salman learned of his loan when he visited the same mechanic to repair his cycle tire recently.

“I was wearing shorts and had no money for me. So I told Kaka to fix it and I would pay him later. Then he told me that “Here bachpan mein bhi aisa hi card tha. Tune the cycle equalization cycle to get to us. Tera aaj bhi Rs 1,25 udhaar hai ‘I felt so embarrassed,’ said Salman.

The star “Dabangg” also mentioned that later, when he returned his money, the mechanic refused to take it.

Salman even told the story as he rode a scooter with half kerosene and half petrol to save money.

