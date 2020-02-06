What real freshmen could have an immediate impact on hurricanes in 2020?

The Miami Hurricanes will start the 2020 season and especially the spring tests in late February with high expectations. They have an elite offensive coordinator at Rhett Lashlee, a proven QB at D’Eriq King, as well as two of the best defensive goals in college football, Gregory Rousseau and Quincy Roche. In other words, the talent and the coaching are there.

One of the most interesting things to watch is how the real freshmen will play for the Canes, and who from this new group of players will impact the 2020 season. Miami is bringing in 24 new hurricanes that will be trying to rebuild this program, and some of them might be invited to contribute their first year.

For me, the real freshman who I think will have the greatest impact in year one will be ball carrier Jaylan Knighton of Deerfield Beach. In December, the RB room of the Hurricanes did not seem to be a problem for this 2020 season, since Deejay Dallas was still at the UM, as well as Lorenzo Lingard. Well, Dallas declared early for the NFL draft and Lingard was transferred to Florida, so the level of experience for going back in 2020 has dropped significantly.

The junior Cam’ron Harris will undoubtedly be the starter in the event of an injury, and you also have the junior of Robert Burns, who proved himself in late 2019, but who himself has a history of injuries.

Manny Diaz updates the injuries of a couple earlier: Corey Gaynor is absent, considered from day to day; meanwhile, Robert Burns is out for the rest of spring. Will have a procedure done on his knee. Nothing major, by Diaz, just cleaning things up before the season.

After Harris and Burns, you have Knighton and his first year companion Don Chaney. Knighton and Chaney were arguably the top two RBs in the state of Florida for the 2020 cycle, and we all expect to have a great career at UM. However, Chaney recently suffered an injury and was kicked out for spring football.

FYI, can confirm the @canesport report that RB rookie Don Chaney Jr. is being held off contact exercise in the spring after a shoulder injury in the U.S. Army game. It is as a precaution. He had a minor operation.

This will push Knighton to play a much bigger role not only during spring training, but also after the regular season begins. I have been a big fan of Knighton for a long time now, and his speed is really what strikes you, with the exceptional vision and patience that the great running backs have. He also has a different style of play than Chaney, and Knighton in my opinion is a bit more in keeping with Rhett Lashlee’s offense with his incredible athleticism, being used to take transfers but also to catch passes out of the backfield.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Knighton has a big spring and really jumps Burns off the depth chart, and becomes Harris’ replacement once the first week of September 5.

Another real freshman I am very high on is the offensive lineman Jalen Rivers. Undoubtedly, Rivers was one of the biggest gains for Miami in the 2020 class, especially when you consider the problems that OL Canes has had this year.

Although he’s aligned with almost every position on the offensive line in recent years, I think Rivers can step in and really take on the challenge for the starting tackle position. Rivers shone at LT Under Armor All-America before signing up early for UM, giving fans a glimpse into the future.

Read great things about Jalen Rivers at UA prestige. This guy will be a blessing in a few years for the Miami offensive line

We saw Zion Nelson at work in 2019 as a true freshman, and although he showed brief moments of improvement, the season was riddled with bad games, which resulted in the abandonment of far too many bags, third in university football. Rivers is now coming in as a real recruit, much more recruited than Zion last year, and we’ll see how Jalen will progress in the coming months.

The third guy I wanted to talk about is Avantae Williams, the highly touted security who surprised everyone and joined the Hurricanes on the day of the national signing against the Gators. Considered by some to be the best security in the 2020 class, Williams wrote a selection of future stars and high draft on him, but I think we’ll see him play a role of real recruit from the start.

Miami has guys like Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall Jr. who will most likely start at both security posts once the season starts, but I think Avantae could be the next guy in the rotation. It has a play capacity that the other UM safeties have not triggered. He can mount and hang an interception, or throw a vicious blow at a wide receiver coming in the middle.

The biggest way I see Williams contributing in 2020 will be the coverage, as the Hurricanes’ high school will be questionable. It has a speed and a 3rd speed during the game that few players have, and I expect Avantae to be thrown into it for cover situations, whether it’s a man or an area.

