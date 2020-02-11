What prospects could end up in a Bruins trade?

Given the trading market, which appears to be dominated by the Pittsburgh Penguins, we need to look at the prospects that the Boston Bruins would be willing to forgo potential trades.

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up on Calen Addison, who performed well at the recent Junior World Championships and was ready to go pro for the next season. So far, he’s been assessing the only perspective included in a large trade, but it creates a little fear of who the Boston Bruins could give up.

At the top of the list of team inquiries, of course, is Jack Studnicka, depending on who the Boston Bruins are looking for in return.

He really started to shine with the Providence Bruins when he was a beginner and is certainly planning to fit in the top 6 of the Boston Bruins at some point. It is what you call one of the most important perspectives of the organization.

Fortunately, regardless of how high Jim Rutherford and Pittsburgh set offer prices in February, Don Sweeney is unlikely to make a deal with him.

Although Trent Frederic does not emerge as a top six player, he is likely to fall into the category of a player that the Boston Bruins would not give up. He plays a tough, physical game with a decent two-way ratio, which means he’s a worthwhile option for the bottom six.

Zach Senyshyn and Oskar Steen would probably not be traded either, but when it comes to the future prospects of the Bruins, they should not necessarily be valued so highly and could therefore continue to be traded in the right situation.

There are many interesting options in defense. Jeremy Lauzon won some new fans with his last appearance in the NHL. He showed physical presence beyond his years and did nothing too stupid on the blue line.

There is also Urho Vaakanainen, who has been touted as the future of the Boston Bruins in defense for some time. He could actually find himself in a kind of blockade now. Obviously Zdeno Chara will stop opening rosters at some point, but people like Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon and possibly even Jakub Zboril may have showered him with a high jump.

It still shows promise, but since the cabinet with the defensive outlook has a little more depth, maybe it could be used in a trade this year.

Jakub Zboril falls into the same category; It is promising, but it could also be in Providence due to the strength of those standing in front of it. Similar to Vaakanainen, it is now ready for trading.

Beyond these five, there are many players who would likely be available if someone asked.

Think of Peter Cehlarik, who the Boston Bruins really have to give up now. Cameron Hughes showed some potential with his short stay in the NHL, but is unlikely to find it back anytime soon.

Even people like Karson Kuhlman, who until recently was a regular in the NHL and line-up, could be made available. At 24, he is likely to no longer be considered a potential customer, but he still feels that way at the moment.

It is relatively open to whom the Boston Bruins would like to give away if, of course, a potential trading partner offers them a large selection. As long as the prospective customers no longer bite us in the future, I’m glad that so many people are leaving at the right price.

I just ask that the Boston Bruins don’t do anything stupid like a deal with Jack Studnicka or John Beecher!