What place will Zdeno Chara have in history?

As the Boston Bruins prepare to celebrate Zdeno Chara’s 1500th NHL game and the 1000th as Bruin, you have to wonder what its place in the history books looks like.

One thinks right away, Boston Bruins and one of the pictures that is at least conjured up for modern fans is one of Zdeno Chara, who strikes a towering blow at someone or fires the flash of a shot he has.

For others, it would be the iconic image of Zdeno Chara winning the Stanley Cup when the Boston Bruins covered all the way in 2011. This happened after 39 years of waiting after Boston fans last saw such a page.

Zdeno Chara, as captain of the Boston Bruins at 1000 games (and counted), is a picture of longevity. His ice age has declined somewhat from his heyday, but he is still more than able to cope with these hard minutes.

In fact, he’s the oldest player in the league now, showing the same longevity and ability to customize his game as the legendary Jaromir Jagr did in his later years with the Florida Panthers. 116 current NHL players were not even born when he played his first NHL game.

Longevity is certainly part of his legacy in the NHL. Leadership is probably the next biggest reason to see Zdeno Chara in a diluted society. Of course, raising the trophy is one thing, but it is the mentoring that he also offered to people like Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

It’s willingness to adopt Boston as its own city and incredibly proud to wear a Boston Bruins jersey. In a room with a lot of executives, he stands alone, head and shoulders above them, as we saw with his reluctance to leave the bank, although he broke his jaw on the way to Game 7 last year.

Winning the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011 is proof of what he brings. Although he has been one of the league’s best defenders over the years and has managed to adapt to the faster game of this era by primarily using his reach. In 2009 he only saw a Norris Trophy once.

Perhaps this shows that his legacy is that he gives the Boston Bruins a lot more intangible elements. Zdeno Chara may not have a trophy cabinet full of Norris trophies, earned or undeserved, but he doesn’t care as long as the team is successful.

A personal achievement that stands out and is mentioned every year as part of the NHL All-Star game is the fact that his record shot in the “Hardest Shot” competition is still the fastest that can be seen in this competition. It’s a marker you haven’t hit yet.

One of his greatest legacies must be in his home country of Slovakia; He is the ninth-best Slovak in the NHL of all time and the leading defender. He has not yet found his way into the Slovak Hockey Hall of Fame, but it will happen the moment he puts on his skates. In fact, you’d expect to find a seat in the Hockey Hall of Fame too.

For the Boston Bruins, Zdeno Chara was an icon in the organization in his day. The fact that he has been renewed from year to year up to the age of 42 is proof that he does not want to retire without another trophy!

His place in Boston Bruins and, in fact, hockey history is a place that is not littered with highlights on the roller. He has a few big fights, a lot of hard hits, but it’s a story of getting the little things right, it’s a story of being a huge man with a huge heart and it’s one of the never giving way. Quite impressive if you ask me.