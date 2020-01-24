What negotiation day are we on? Depends on whom you ask. - Mother Jones

Marmot day is more than a week away, but the evidence period may already be looping.

At least three of the country’s best-known media do not seem to agree on which day the Senate’s impeachment process is currently on.

On Thursday, House Democrats started their second day of opening disputes against President Donald Trump, and the New York Times said that we were on the second day of the trial.

Meanwhile, Thursday at CNN is the “third day” of the process. They count Tuesday when the senators discussed rules that would regulate the procedure.

At C-SPAN it is “Day 4”. They go back a full week and last Thursday counted the day Justice Secretary John Roberts and the Senators were sworn in.

All three numbers make sense. Discuss with them if you want, but time – and this process – is calculated in advance. We may get there on different days.

Are you looking for news you can trust?



Subscribe to our free newsletter.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit because we knew companies and the rich would not fund the kind of stubborn journalism we were up to.

The support of readers today makes up about two thirds of our budget, enables us to deal with important issues in detail and keep our reporting free of charge for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, support us today with a tax-deductible donation so that we can meet the requirements of Journalism 2020.

donate

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit because we knew companies and the rich would not fund the kind of stubborn journalism we were up to.

The support of readers today makes up about two thirds of our budget, enables us to deal with important issues in detail and keep our reporting free of charge for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, support us today with a tax-deductible donation so that we can meet the requirements of Journalism 2020.

donate