What Mel Tucker hires in Michigan State means for Michigan Football

Since the creation of this website in the mid-2000s, there have been many Wolverines in Michigan who coach in changing the football program (it dates back to me because I was in high school and still thought I would have comic books make something like that).

What has been missing since 2007 is a coaching change on the road in the state of Michigan, because Mark Dantonio broadcast the program last week and abruptly retired 24 hours before national signing day. That led to a one-week coaching quest in which almost all rumors about the performance were stopped, including the white whale candidate in Luke Fickell, a member of the MSU Board of Trustees who showed his bottom to the world during a radio interview and more.

The Spartans have their husband in Mel Tucker, who had previously publicly rejected the offer from Michigan State before the leadership came back to the table and made an offer that he could not refuse. They doubled his salary compared to what he earned last year as head coach in Colorado and have pledged more than $ 6 million in resources to surround themselves with top assistants.

We will return to Tucker a bit.

We wrote about Dantonio’s exit last week, but more information about his departure seems to have come to light. The word on the street is that he planned to coach this season and retire after it was over with the intention of choosing his successor (presumably Mike Tressel or Harlon Barnett). MSU was apparently on board with retirement, but was looking to hire a search agency to measure candidates instead. Dantonio was alleged to have heard of this and was angry and immediately retired instead.

That Dantonio had the guts to think he could choose the man with the job after him, as if he were Bobby Bowden when he actually took what he built, which was pretty good, and ground it in the last four seasons threw is hubris at a level that surpasses what MSU fans accuse Michigan of having. This man has held the Spartans hostage in recent years by refusing to adapt and choosing to keep his friends in the coaching staff and he even wanted to force that on his retirement.

From that point of view alone, Michigan State Football is better than a week ago.

After everything that has disappeared from the cultural interests, an AD above his head in Bill Beekman, a BOT that cannot be avoided, etc., Tucker feels like a good rent if the Spartans could have gotten here. They had no choice but to forgive the money they did for him and the fact that they threw money into the group of assistants says they are serious about supporting him. And good for that. MSU is not that attractive in terms of recruitment right now, and they needed a man who demanded attention in that area who had worked in Alabama and Georgia and with a taste of the NFL experience. He will probably surround himself with guys who can also sell the program positively.

And this is where we bind Michigan in this. Now Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will continue to recruit as they have with some of the 5-10 best classes in college football in a given year, but recruiting in the state and in the city of Detroit will no longer be a make-up for them. Tucker is a job jumper and is probably not long for MSU, so it seems logical that he and his staff empty the tank and do everything they can to close the growing gap between the Wolverines and the Spartans .

What does the recruitment of a program like MSU expect? It doesn’t seem so bad to suggest that Tucker can get them in the top 25-30 of the country and maybe higher, depending on whether things are going well there. But the fighting in the state seems to be warming up a bit and it probably comes down to which staff will do the most work.

Don’t get overworked.

If you are Michigan, you cannot assume that the Block M will sell itself, and only because a child is on the road and knows where to find you not to work so hard. That is a concern I have heard from people who are close to the recruitment process, because it is about how the Wolverines and Harbaugh staff have been dealing with in-state children lately.

We assume that Tucker will recruit fairly well, especially if he gathers a good staff with the money that MSU gives him to use. The key for them is whether he can actually coach or develop the players he brings in, which does not make this completely different from the appointment of Juwan Howard in Michigan to coach the men’s basketball team. Just like John Beilein’s departure, MSU is not going to replicate Dantonio’s success by doing it the old way.

Player development is crucial. And that’s an area that Michigan is struggling with a little under Harbaugh when it comes to some of the higher-ranking recruits they brought in. They continue to deliver NFL players at an impressive pace, but some of these classes have not fully lived until invoicing. Well, it can just be player retention when you go back and look at what’s left of the 2017 class.

I would expect Tucker to come off the jump and set his sights on Michigan just as his predecessor did and what Ohio State still does. Nick Saban gave Tucker his coaching coaching at MSU and he is a boy from Cleveland, Ohio, who also spent time at OSU with Jim Tressel. There may be more decorum between him and Harbaugh than Dantonio, but the rivalry will not lose any importance on the road, and it shouldn’t be in Ann Arbor either.

MSU will be rotten next season and I saw them winning anywhere between 2-4 games, so 2020 is a wash for them. In 2021 they will fight to be eligible for bowl. From there we will see what happens. This is either going to be an explosion for the Spartans who see Tucker leaving for a better job in 3-4 years or he will be fired in 3-4 years if not enough progress is made. I’m not so sure if there is a middle ground here. Unlike Michigan, where fans expect to push the Big Ten East title every season, MSU is probably in a place where traveling to Indianapolis every four or five years might be something they are good at, considering the colossus south of the Columbus border and how heavy the east in general is.

So good for the Spartans to invest, because, as I’ve said before, both MSU and Michigan are competitive, it’s good to help football move forward in our state. Is it great to beat a competitor after 364 days of ruthless trash? It certainly is, but it also takes pleasure in the long term. We will have to wait and see if that continues or not, but this was not nearly as big as a disaster for the Spartans. What looked like something that could end up comically is something that needs to be taken seriously to move forward.