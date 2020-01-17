What makes Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabers unique: an inside look

Jack Eichel has brought his game to a new stratosphere this season. In his fourth year in the league, Eichel has put all the tools together, making him one of the most unique players in the NHL.

Sliding Eichel’s Toes

One of the most common movements in hockey is toe drag. For the number of players who try, none seem easier than Eichel.

Here’s a look at his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a highlight game that started with a perfectly executed streak. Watch how far Eichel stretches the puck, starting Kevin Shattenkirk to fish. This is partly due to his long stick, which allows him to carry the puck in front of him much further than most.

As soon as Eichel notices that Shattenkirk begins to reach out with his stick and turn his hips towards him, the puck is immediately pulled towards his body. At this point, Shattenkirk knows he’s in trouble, and he desperately reaches behind him with his stick. This is the most impressive part, because Eichel’s long range allows him to shoot the puck so far into his body that the Lightning defender has no chance to push it freely.

Another key element of this piece is its cutting edge work. Watch carefully when Eichel pulls the puck towards him at the back of the movement. His left skate is almost completely open as he twists his body to give himself more room to function. This occurs in a fluid movement which seems so natural to him.

Jack Eichel has many moves in his arsenal, including a brilliant trail of the toes. (AP Photo / Jeffrey T. Barnes).

To top it off, Eichel brilliantly surpasses the goalkeeper Lightning, slipping it into the net. We often get lost in the moment, praising the captain of the Sabers for his wonderful movements. When you look closer, it’s even more amazing to see the intricacies of what makes her toe so unique.

Eichel’s Shot

Many NHL players have great shooting, and we often focus on quick release and pure speed. Eichel has a sniper shot, although there are subtle differences.

I’m coming back to a goal he scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this season. The first thing to note here is that Eichel catches the puck in stride. Victor Olofsson made a clever game to take the pass from the boards behind Eichel so that he could skate there. He doesn’t even seem to be skating that fast, but the long strides quickly give him separation to release the shot.

Eichel only receives the puck on his back, pulls it towards his forehand and releases it. At high speed, there is no time to fumble with the washer, it must be raised and lowered as quickly as possible.

The reception, as well as the simple handling of the washer, lead to the exit. I come back to his stick again, because it plays a huge role in the way he shoots. He uses an extremely long stick for a striker, which, in theory, makes him more whipped and allows him to quickly break the puck, which we see with this lens.

A perfect example of the placement of Eichel’s hand and the unusual long stick while taking a photo (AP Photo / Nick Wass).

In terms of live fire, Eichel often shoots the puck on a skate, as seen here. What separates his shot is the placement of his hand. Pay attention to the proximity of his hands to the top of his stick. This allows him to make the release even faster, and it couldn’t be done with a shorter stick.

Of course, how could I forget the placement of the hit: Top cheddar, on the blocker. A thing of beauty.

Eichel is one of a kind

When you watch Eichel play, it’s hard to compare him to another player. Its long strides and effortless ability to move on the ice are second to none. During his four years of professional hockey, Eichel’s style did not vary much, but he refined the profession. Combine that with an aggressiveness that has increased each season and you get a player who alone wants his team to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Jack Eichel has become the face of the Buffalo Sabers since being selected second in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports).

The Boston University product is on the verge of breaking its 82-point career record from last season and makes a strong case for the Hart Trophy. His unique characteristics are just the tip of the iceberg as his skills continue to expand. He may not be getting the hype surrounding Connor McDavid, but the second overall pick comes out from behind the shadow of the only player selected before him, and fans take note.