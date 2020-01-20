What it's like to go on a bachelor date

Get your hat and boots ready, because The Bachelor’s line dancing!

Or rather, he went line-dance a few months ago when the current season of The Bachelor was still filming, and I went with him. Kind of.

For an afternoon back in September, the show took over The Canyon, a restaurant and concert venue in Agoura Hills, California, fairly close to where the actual bachelor house is located, and fairly close to where Peter Weber really lives. So close even that he regularly goes to The Canyon in his own non-TV life.

“Yes, this didn’t feel like a TV show date at all,” Pilot Pete told me after the date was over. “This is like a real date that I would do in real life. I come here all the time. This is where my friends meet on Wednesday evening and we love line dance.”

The whole date actually had the atmosphere of a hometown.

“Even before that I had to show her around. We were driving around in my home town, I had to point out my high school, where I had my first date, where I had my first job, and then brought her here after this was just super cool.”

The lucky lady on this date is Victoria Paul, a 27-year-old nurse who opened this season a bit about her difficult childhood, loses her father at a young age and has to deal with the drug addiction of her mother and sister. It was Victoria’s mother, now a few years sober, along with Victoria’s sister, who nominated her because Victoria herself had only watched a few episodes of the show.

“We all hoped it would be Peter,” she told me, although she says she didn’t look at him too much before she arrived for filming.

“I didn’t really do research or dig too much, because I wanted to form my own opinion, and I didn’t want to be prejudiced about who this person was,” she said. “So this is real and this is real. I wanted the chance to find love, and my family and friends really encouraged me to do this, and here I am. And I am so happy to be here.”

And how does she feel about the show if she has never really watched it?

“I think this whole thing is just surreal,” she said.

While Peter and Victoria drove through his hometown, a large crowd of mostly women in The Canyon learned how to dance. There were two dances – one for everyone and one for those who are more “advanced” with line dancing, or at least with choreography.

I completely refused to dance because I was not dressed for the occasion and I am a terrible dancer, but I was happy to watch a few hours from a side table while we waited for Peter and Victoria to arrive.

The audience practiced dancing, then took a break, then practiced again and then took a break.

They were instructed about what would happen: Peter and Victoria would come in during a dance, they would participate in the dance, and then they would go to the bar. Do not touch the bachelor. Don’t kick the bachelor. Do not recognize the bachelor.

There was a bit of a time limit on this date because The Canyon had to open for dinner and a show in a few hours, and I personally started to worry as the hours passed, but eventually Peter and Victoria arrived, and everything from there went almost exactly as planned.

With their cowboy hats and boots, Peter and Victoria came in, joined the dancing crowd and danced a few line dances before they walked to the bar to have a conversation that I couldn’t hear at all through the cave. As they talked, the dancing continued behind them.

There was a moment when Peter lost his hat and it needed to be traced, and before they set off for their post-date interviews (and our interview), Peter took a moment to ride the mechanical bull while Victoria encouraged him. Unfortunately, that ended badly for Peter when he fell and landed a bit too hard.

“I had my microphone on my back, and when I was thrown away, the mat was squeezed all the way to the floor, so I hit it,” he said as he sat down for our interview with a bag of ice. Fortunately his date was a nurse.

“I just had such a great feeling about her from the first day,” he said about Victoria and why he chose her for this particular date. “Her heart has been so clear to me, how full it is and the type of person that she is. She also, I could just say it … this was not the most extravagant, crazy date you can do in this show, but I could see that she would be someone who would really appreciate this kind of hometown, what really makes me, laid-back date, ”

Most Bachelor stars do not live within five minutes of the Bachelor mansion, and therefore there is not much data in places that are fairly close to home in most Bachelor seasons.

The very first one-to-one of the season was a trip to Peter’s house to see his parents renew their vows, and the first group date was a trip to the airport where Pilot Pete learned to fly. He says he was aware of the show that grew up, but it is weird and wonderful to be the star of the show right now.

“I started watching the show in my first year of college,” he said. “So I was sure the show was filmed here. And I tried to sneak into the house years ago. But it’s weird. Absolutely weird, just so close. But it’s great. It’s super unique. This is just like my backyard, and it’s just very cool. ”

That said, Peter also said the process was “100% a lot harder” than what he had imagined going into, his backyard or not.

“I probably know everyone says that, but yes, this is not easy,” he said. “I have always known that I am someone who falls easily and quickly, and I’m good at that. That doesn’t bother me. That’s just who I am, and I’m not going to try to change that. But I’m very surprised with how many connections I already feel like I’m forming, such as legitimate … and this is three weeks in. I’m sure every bachelor says he has the best group, but I really feel that I have quality, quality girls. And it’s tough. The second rose ceremony was already difficult. But having said that, it means that this is likely to work. “

Hannah BrownThe season of The Bachelorette was broken for everyone just a few months earlier, with Hannah single after he broke an engagement, and sent home in third place with Peter. And just a week or two before this date, Hannah had returned for that emotional, somewhat open conversation that left Peter astonished and confused. And yet he says that her season has proven to him that this could work.

“Everything I felt last season, with Hannah’s season, I know this works. I’ve said that since day one,” he said. “I encouraged the girls night. This works. Give yourself the process. It’s weird. I mean, today was weird. Everyone just stared at us a bit, and that part is uncomfortable, but if you really focus on that person and enjoy the date, this works. ”

Did he feel that his person was one of the women who currently live in the mansion? A quick and confident: “Yes.”

“I definitely feel that there is a good chance that I have already met my wife,” he said. “Thats crazy.”

You can see Peter’s date with Victoria in tonight’s episode at 8:00 PM. on ABC.