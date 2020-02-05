What it takes for Michigan to cement its NCAA Tournament CV

The Michigan Wolverines slipped another golden opportunity for a win on Tuesday-evening with the loss to the state of Ohio, which was another projected KenPom victory that was not achieved. In the past month, the Wolverines dropped winable games to Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State, Illinois and now the Buckeyes. That is why they stand firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Michigan, which is 13-9 this season and playing 4-7 in Big Ten, would probably still be in the field if the selection committee were to do its job today. They have victories over Creighton (no. 19 on KenPom), Gonzaga (no. 5), Iowa (no. 13) and Rutgers (no. 28). The summary is generally still strong in what is a fairly wide open year for the field of 68 as a whole.

It feels like Michigan can come out of the regular season with 17 or 18 wins and still has a good chance of making the tournament with a new win in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

This is what the current road looks like:

February 8th – vs. Michigan State

12th of February – in the northwest

February 16 – against Indiana

February 19 – at Rutgers

February 22 – at Purdue

February 27 – against Wisconsin

March 1 – in the state of Ohio

March 5th – against Nebraska

8 March – in Maryland

There are certainly a few wins here. You should assume that Northwestern and Nebraska are games that – Isaiah Livers or not – Michigan is good enough to overcome. There are 15 wins there. All of their non-Northwestern racing games here are pretty tough, and given their struggles on the road this season, they can easily lose all four, but stealing one of them can get them in good shape. Two would be huge.

Michigan State has recently shown some cracks in the armor and the Wolverines will crave revenge after dropping an 87-69 decision in East Lansing earlier this year. But the Spartans have had their numbers in recent seasons, making the Saturday game even more fascinating where both teams are now. Both Indiana and Wisconsin are very profitable home games.

Of course there is always enough room for surprises here. When the Wolverines are photographing outside (which has turned out to be a bit of a deviation if it really happens), they can play with everyone at the university. But shooting as badly as they have recently done at home gives everyone who enters Crisler a chance to beat them. But still, for as impressed as some by a potential 4-5 / 5-4 finish of the season, that may still be enough to get them in.

If the Big Ten Tournament were today, on that Wednesday-evening, Michigan would play a round of games in Indianapolis as the 12-seed, where they would face Nebraska. In that scenario, a win would give them a chance at fifth-placed Iowa, a team they could beat at home and compete on the road. She would send a win there to Indy on Friday, where the fourth-placed Penn State would wait for a double-bye.

The Wolverines are only two games behind in seventh place in the conference’s ranking, where Wisconsin is currently. In front of them is a traffic jam of four teams with a record of 5-6 in conference play, so there is certainly a lot to decide in the last month or so.

It has been a wild year in the Big Ten that happens to coincide with a reboot and a transition year for basketball in Michigan. How the Wolverines played on a particular evening has been about as volatile as the state of the conference this year, so in many ways this group is an incarnate chaos. There is a lot of basketball to play, but it is not hard to see a path for how this team can still achieve the preseason forecast that many had set for them.