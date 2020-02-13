What is your dream announcement for the next Direct?

It has been a long, long, long, long, long, long time since the last General Direct, which shadowed Banjo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a long awaited crop of SNES games for Switch Online, and Xenoblade Chronicles revealed: Definitive Edition. We should have a new Direct every day, and based on how little we know about Nintendo 2020 plans beyond Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it could be a great one. Pepper in random rumors such as Crash Bandicoot as the next Fighters Pass character, a potential Paper Mario revival and a big “wheels” franchise coming back this year, and, well, the hype takes care of itself. What is the purpose of your dream announcement when this next Direct finally lands?

I mainly care about one thing: Pikmin 4. It probably exists based on several comments from Miyamoto about working on the game. It was “almost ready” in 2015 and still pulled along in 2017 after the release of Hey Pikmin! Unfortunately, we do not have a taste of substantive information about the game. It’s a long time since we found out – Pikmin 3 is now almost seven years old. The series has been dormant for too long.

What is your dream Direct announcement? More information about Metroid Prime 4? A sequel to something like Super Mario Odyssey? N64 games on Switch Online? Whatever your choice, tell us in the comments!