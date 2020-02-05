What is your brand

A representation of a statistical network that researchers have used in their algorithm. Photo credit: 2020 Yamasaki et al.

The researchers developed an algorithm that successfully predicted consumer purchases. The algorithm used data from daily consumer activities on social media. Brands could use this to analyze potential customers. The researchers’ method combines powerful statistical modeling techniques with machine vision.

Associate Professor Toshihiko Yamasaki and his team from the Graduate School of Information Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo are researching new and interesting ways to use data such as social media data. Some of the applications they develop are suitable for companies to improve their effectiveness in different ways, but especially how they reach and influence potential customers.

“I asked my team two questions: Is it possible to calculate the similarity between different brands based on how customers interact with them on social media?” And: “If so, can brands use this information to better market themselves?” Said Yamasaki. “And with a little time, effort and patience, they came back with a simple but confident answer: ‘Yes!'”

But the way her team figured it out was anything but easy. Computer-aided analysis of social media data is often referred to as mining, as the term indicates that it is a monumental and tedious task. For this reason, researchers in the field use various computer tools to analyze social media in a way that people cannot.

“In the past, many companies have improved their marketing strategies using customer surveys and projections based on their sales data,” said lead researcher Yiwei Zhang. “However, these are time-consuming and inaccurate. Now we have access to tools such as machine learning and complex statistical analysis, and we have the relevant expertise.”

The team started by collecting publicly available social media data from followers of selected brands. They used proven image recognition and machine learning methods to analyze and categorize photos and hashtags related to brand followers. This resulted in consumer behavior patterns towards different brands. These patterns meant that the researchers could calculate the similarity between different or even independent brands.

“We evaluated our proposed algorithm against the purchase history and questionnaires that are still useful to provide context for purchase information,” Zhang continued. “The experimental results show that credit card or point card companies can predict customer buying behavior in the past. Our algorithm can accurately predict customer willingness to try new brands.”

This research could be of great benefit for new promotions for brands that use social media. It could also be used by malls and malls to plan which stores they include, or to let the stores choose which brands are in stock. The study could even help bring brands together with appropriate social media influencers to better promote their products.

“It is always very interesting to visualize what was not visible before,” concluded Yamasaki. “You could say that professionals are already” seeing “these patterns, but showing the similarity between brands numerically and objectively is a new innovation. Our algorithm is proven to be more effective than judging these things based on intuition alone.”

Branding in the age of social media

Yiwei Zhang et al., Measuring Brand Similarity Using Follower Posts on Social Media, Conference proceedings of ACM Multimedia Asia (2020). DOI: 10.1145 / 3338533.3366600

University of Tokyo

What is your brand (2020 February 5)

https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-brand.html

