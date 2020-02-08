What is the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stone and which Pokemon can you use it on?

Pokemon Go remains a popular phenomenon all over the world (photo: Getty)

Pokémon Go fans await their time until their next Community Day at the end of the month, where Rhyhorns will evolve to its final form, Rhyperior.

The game goes from strength to strength, with the number of locations with Pokémon doubled in December.

For newcomers to the game or the experienced pro, the Sinnoh Stone is a handy and coveted feature.

What is it exactly and how can you use the Sinnoh Stone?

What is the Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go?

The Sinnoh Stone is a special evolution item that allows you to transform many of the game’s Pokemon into their Gen 4 versions.

The will of Rhyperior, Magmortar, Electivire, Mismagus, Gliscor, PorygonZ, Honchkrow, Weavile, Roserade, Togekiss and Dusknoir cannot be caught in the wild like ordinary pokémon and will not evolve with just sweets – so you need the stone to get catch them all.

How to get the Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go

The method to get a Sinnoh Stone still consists of completing a seven-day field breakthrough.

But a new way to get a Sinnoh Stone was shared by reddit user Arik90.

The Stone can turn Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon. (Photo: Pokemon)

As reported on Eurogamer, the research tasks of Sinnoh Celebration are a series of temporary missions in Pokémon Go, with which you can find a Sinnoh Stone and various Gen 4 Pokémon.

These tasks, which are live in Pokémon Go between Friday, February 7 and Monday, February 10, include:

Catch 5 Kricketot – Combee meeting

Catch 5 Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup – 1,000 Stardust

Breed 5 eggs – Sinnoh Stone

Use a Sinnoh Stone to develop a meeting with Pokémon – Cranidos

Win an attack – Hippopotas meeting

On which Pokemon can you use the Sinnoh Stone?

You can use the Sinnoh Stone on a choice of 22 Pokémon.

You must also use 100 Candy alongside the Sinnoh Stone to evolve them, but here are the characters that you can evolve.





Sinnoh Stone evolutions

Magneton is evolving into Magnezone.

Eevee evolves to Leafeon with a Mossy Lure, or Glaceon with a Glacial Lure.

Neuspass is evolving into Probopass.

Aipom is evolving towards Ambipom.

Lickitung is evolving towards Lickilicky.

Tangela evolves to Tangrowth.

Yanma is evolving to Yanmega.

Man Kirlia is evolving towards Gallade.

Woman Snorunt evolves to Froslass.

Rhydon is evolving towards Rhyperior.

Electabuzz is evolving into Electivire.

Magmar is evolving to Magmortar.

Togetic is evolving to Togekiss.

Misdreavus is evolving towards Mismagius.

Murkrow is evolving towards Honchkrow.

Gligar is evolving towards Gliscor.

Sneasel is evolving to Weavile.

Porygon 2 is evolving to Porygon-Z.

Roselia is evolving towards Roserade.

Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir,

Piloswine is evolving into Mamoswine.

