ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – “What’s the plan of your life?” – this is the question that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. asked the students during their visit to the Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia on October 26, 1967.

While Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech is read aloud across the country to commemorate his work, so are the countless speeches in church pulpits, gymnasiums, union halls and auditoriums schools, which helped encourage people to participate in the Civil Rights Movement.

Just six months before his assassination, Dr. King took time out of his schedule to speak to students, not to tell them what they shouldn’t be doing, but to encourage them to understand their value and their place in the realization of the greater vision of justice and peace. for all in our world.

Hollins University students commemorated Dr. King’s life by viewing the rarely seen footage of this speech as part of their celebration of the day of Martin Luther King, Jr.

After the screening, the students asked themselves the timeless and most relevant question posed by Dr. King over fifty years ago: “What is your life plan?”

Watch the speech for yourself below:

