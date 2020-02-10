What is the difference between the common cold and the flu as the corona virus spreads to the UK?

What are the symptoms for coronavirus, cold or flu and how do they differ? (Photo: Getty)

Eight people in the UK now have a corona virus, prompting the government to say that the infection is now a “serious and imminent threat” to the British public.

The four new patients confirmed today were all contacts from a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week after contracting the virus at a conference in Singapore.

The NHS says that the risk of contracting the disease in the UK is still “low,” but recommend seeking medical advice if you experience symptoms and have recently returned from an affected area.

The symptoms of coronavirus are cough, high temperatures or shortness of breath.

At first glance, these symptoms are very similar to generic flu or even cold symptoms.

So what is the difference between coronavirus, cold and flu symptoms, and when should you be worried?

A high temperature can indicate flu (Photo: Getty)

What is the difference between the common cold and the flu?

Colds and flu are both viral infections, although flu symptoms are normally more severe and last longer.

Symptoms for both are cough and / or sore throat, tiredness, chills and chills, a runny nose or congestion and headache.

Flu symptoms are normally fever and extreme fatigue, as well as more painful body aches and intense shivers and shivers.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also associated with flu, but are rarely associated with a cold.

Similarly, a runny or stuffy nose is a common cold symptom, but less symptomatic of the flu.

Cold symptoms often develop gradually, starting with a sore throat, than a runny nose and perhaps a cough, while flu symptoms usually all strike at the same time.

Most normal flu symptoms do not require a hospital visit (Photo: Andy Rain / EPA)

How do the symptoms of coronavirus differ from regular flu symptoms?

Coronavirus symptoms include common flu symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore muscles and fatigue.

Because the new virus affects the lower respiratory tract, most infected people suffer from a dry cough and shortness of breath but no sore throat.

However, that has not been the case for all people.

The most important distinguishing factor (at the moment) is whether you have met someone who is infected. That is why the NHS advises to be careful, especially if you have returned from an affected region in the last 14 days.

According to the NHS website, if you have recently returned from mainland China (including Macao and Hong Kong), Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Singapore or Malaysia, you should suffer from cough, high temperatures or shortness of breath. call NHS 111 and stay inside, avoid contact with other people.

MORE: EasyJet confirms that coronavirus “super spreader” was in one of their planes

MORE: Third Briton diagnosed with coronavirus “caught it in Singapore”

More: Health

