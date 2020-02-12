What is the Darksaber?

While The Mandalorian is on its way to the European coast on March 24, StarWars.com is viewing an important plot point from the eighth and final episode of the show as they explore the history of the dark saber.

Few weapons have as long and a history as the Darksaber from Mandalore. Star Wars fans saw the extraordinary black sword light sword for the first time in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and it has since played a crucial role in Star Wars Rebels – and returned surprisingly in The Mandalorian.

Why was the re-appearance of the legendary weapon such a huge moment in the Disney + series? Let’s look at the history of the Darksaber, from the warriors who used it during Mandalore’s long history to what it means to see it again in the Milky Way after the events of the Galactic Civil War.

Sale

Darksaber (Star Wars)

Spectra books

Kevin J. Anderson (author)

English (publication language)

448 pages – 10/01/1996 (publication date) – Del Rey (publisher)

$ 7.99

Buy on Amazon

Price incl. VAT excl. shipment