When the Miami Hurricanes and Sports Director Blake James announced Manny Diaz’s hiring as the football team’s newest head coach on January 2, 2019, a glimmer of hope rang from the roof of the Hard Rock Stadium and the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

The announcement and press conference raised hope. Hope Miami can get to the top of the college football world again. That the hurricanes could not only fight for the ACC as they have fought so far, but also for the national championship.

However, this idea seems to be further from the truth. More virtual reality than reality.

In Manny Diaz’s first season as head coach of Miami, the Hurricanes took a step back on the offensive, scoring just over 25 points per game (90th in the NCAA) and an average of just 5.7 meters per game. The Hurricanes struggled even further with third place down, arguably the most critical game on a trip, converting the worst 25.7 percent of a nation’s time, a significant drop from a 39.39 percent conversion rate in 2018.

The results also showed on the balance sheet when the Hurricanes ended the season with just six wins and losses to Conference USA opponents FIU (6-7) and Louisiana Tech (10-3) with a 14-0 loss in the United States brought in Independence Bowl.

This season turned out to be too much in the end: the Miami cap is not as high as it should be.

Despite the top facilities, location, and fan support, the Miami Hurricanes are closer to a Pittsburgh or Virginia Tech than to a Clemson or even Michigan.

What exactly is the Miami blanket?

In the past decade, the Miami Hurricanes have played eight bowl games and won only one of them (a Russell Athletic Bowl win against West Virginia in 2016). The Hurricanes also ended just one season of 10 wins in 2017, ending with defeats to Clemson and Wisconsin in the ACC championship and Orange Bowl, respectively.

Based on the past 10 years, Miami has increasingly fallen into the “sleeping giants” area and far from the heyday of the early 2000s, when the hurricanes won five bowl games between 2000 and 2006, including a national championship in 2,001th

However, these glorious days are not currently Miami blankets. It wasn’t the team’s upper limit for a while. Simply put, these seasons are the stars of an overall dark century for the Miami Hurricanes.

The ceiling of the hurricanes is difficult to grasp, as is the case for many college football teams. Simply put, it couldn’t get much worse than the 2019 Miami Hurricanes.

The team’s 6-7 record in 2019 is linked to the team’s worst share of profits in 2014 when the hurricanes went 6-7 with a loss in the Independence Bowl.

Although the soil was relatively easy to locate, it is not so easy to locate how high the hurricanes can be.

In short, the hurricane cap is probably a 10-win season with an ACC championship game appearance.

While the hurricanes could possibly win the ACC championship and make the playoffs in odd years, it is simply not feasible to expect the hurricanes to reach such heights at a steady pace in their current form.

Although the hurricanes had a similar blue-chip ratio in 2019 to Florida, Notre Dame and Washington, the hurricanes are 30 percent ahead of the state of Ohio (81%) in terms of the number of blue chips on their list.

Despite a squad full of talent, the hurricanes have no coaching like the teams that make up the upper part of the college football world. Not only do the hurricanes have no Dabo Swinney or Nick Saban, the hurricanes probably also don’t have Dave Aranda, who commanded the LSU defense last season.

Without comparable coaching, the team takes a step back in terms of player development. Miami is unlikely to see massive growth with a player like Joe Burrow, and that’s ultimately important.