What is the #broomchallenge and did it actually come from NASA?

Everyone who has been on social media for the last 24 hours has noticed what seems to be an exaggerated amount of broom photos.

But instead of just showing off cleaning products, the pictures are actually of people who are involved in the latest viral trend: the #broomchallenge.

What is the #broomchallenge?

The challenge, in which people keep brooms upright by balancing them on their hair, began after people mistakenly claimed that NASA said that brooms could stand upright without help on 10 February because of the appeal of the earth.

“Okay, so Nasa said today that it was the only day that a broom can only stand up due to gravity,” says a tweet. “I didn’t believe it at first, but OMG!”

The tweet, which has been loved more than 271,000 times since, was accompanied by a video in which a woman straightens a broom.

“No obligations, nothing,” she can be heard calling.

Who tried the challenge?

The challenge, which eventually led to hundreds of people trying to hold their own broom, also led celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Ray J, and Paula Abdul, to participate.

“Don’t send me your stupid brooms, I don’t care,” wrote Chrissy Teigen on Twitter in the midst of the excitement. “We have confirmed that it works, and sometimes it doesn’t work and I don’t care.”

The model later returned to her discharge from the brooms and apologized to her followers in a follow-up tweet, and wrote: “I’m sorry. I got caught up in the heat of the moment and kept thinking that the broom would make you happy makes me happy.

“You can send me your brooms and apologize again.”

Is the challenge claim true?

Despite the many videos that claim to prove the validity of the suggestion, Nasa has since explained on Twitter that the reason the brooms can stand upright comes down to “basic physics” – and the challenge is possible every day, not just February 10 .

“Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenege and show that basic physics works every day of the year – not just February 10,” wrote the space agency.

The Earth Twitter account from NASA also repeated the statement: “There is no special gravity that only affects brooms, but the gravity of the moon causes tides on Earth.”

.