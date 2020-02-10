What is the best streaming service for you? How to compare cable alternatives for cable cutters

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Perhaps you cut the cable from the cable or satellite and were empty when the Super Bowl was on and tried to watch the game with your antenna.

Or if the Oscars are broadcast this weekend, you will no longer receive ABC and the Smart TV app will not work for you because you cannot provide the cable authentication required by the app.

So it’s no wonder that many cable cutters sign up for cable streaming services? You get the broadcast and cable networks, just a few of them, for a lower monthly fee and can access the programs on TVs, phones, tablets, and even in the car.

Sunday is National Cutting the Cord Day (a fictional holiday that Sling TV people invented, but that’s fine, we’ll be playing). Maybe it’s time to look at life without a cable box or hard-to-understand remote control.

Originally, cable cutters connected their laptops to a television and did do-it-yourself work. But now, with the plethora of cheap tools to get the internet on TV – like Amazon and Roku streaming sticks, which are available for only $ 20 – online entertainment is mainstream.

Google was just reporting that its YouTube TV now has 2 million subscribers who pay $ 50 a month. Sling TV, the cheapest of the cable streamers, has 2.6 million subscribers a month starting at $ 30. Disney, the majority owner of Hulu, has not yet released the numbers for its Hulu with live TV streaming alternative, but according to Cord Cutters News, the number is over 3 million. AT&T, which has practically doubled tariffs for the service that used to be called DirecTV Now (now AT&T Now and starts at $ 65 a month), has lost quarterly results and now has just over 800,000 subscribers.

Here’s how they stack up:

YouTube TV

Price: $ 49.99 for over 70 channels. Up to six accounts can access programming for the monthly fee. Offer: The free 2-week trial (usually 1 week) expires on February 13th.

Contains: This offer of the online video network No. 1 includes the radio networks, cable channels from Disney / ABC, NBCUniversal, Fox, AMC and Turner Broadcasting. Viacom (Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central) are missing. The missing discovery networks, FYI such as Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, and the PBS network were recently added.

Compatible with: Roku, Apple and Chromecast, Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony as well as the video game consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Big plus: The corporate spade between YouTube owners Google and Amazon has been fixed. YouTube TV now works with Fire TV streaming sticks.

Cloud DVR: No storage restrictions; You can keep the shows for up to nine months.

Advantages: The most consumer-friendly terms (up to six screens, no DVR storage restrictions), best program management, easiest one-click process to add programs to the DVR recording list. Great app that lets you watch TV shows from anywhere in your bedroom, living room, office or park. If YouTube TV doesn’t include your show, the main YouTube website may have a variation. There is enough to keep you busy for days.

Disadvantages: If you record a program on YouTube, you are expected to be able to watch it the way a cable cutter would like it – with the possibility of fast-forwarding in commercials. However, some programs are delivered as a video-on-demand version – and there is no function that can be used to zip the ads. Or some programs are recorded in an alternative version. “CBS Sunday Morning” does not appear on CBS, but on the Pop Network, which is owned by CBS.

Hulu with live TV

Price: $ 54.99 for 60 channels on two screens or $ 9.99 per month for unlimited screens.

Includes: All broadcast networks and most cable outlets. Missing in action: Viacom channels (Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central), PBS and the Hallmark channel.

Compatible with: Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition and the Echo Show video speaker, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and One, Samsung Smart TVs.

Cloud DVR: Record up to 50 hours, pay up to an additional $ 15 per month for up to 200 hours.

Advantages: You get radio and cable channels as well as the Hulu service, which offers on-demand television series and films for originals (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). So there is a lot to see. Simple user interface that makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. It does a really good job with suggestions from other shows that you want to see.

Disadvantages: Too many of the programs recorded by the DVR are video-on-demand programs and do not offer any tools for fast forwarding. These need to be labeled better.

AT&T Now

Price: $ 65 for more than 45 channels on up to three accounts. Try it free for seven days.

Contains: The thin bundle of people who brought you the DirecTV satellite service – the most expensive of all pay-TV offers – has a wide network selection. The four broadcast networks and cable connections are located here, along with channels from Disney / ABC, Fox, Discovery, Viacom, NBCUniversal, Turner and others. Missing: PBS.

Works with: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs and tablets from Apple and Android.

Cloud DVR: 500 hours, saved up to 90 days.

Pro: Gives you free HBO and can be bundled with wireless service for discount. Has the missing Viacom channels (MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central) that are nowhere to be found on YouTube TV and Hulu. The DVR usage, which was maximum at 20 hours, is now a generous 500 hours.

Con: The most expensive service. The menu is confusing and wiry, and you’re dealing with AT&T, which takes you from the sign-in page to wireless deals.

Sling TV

Price: From USD 30 a month for up to three screens. In commemoration of National Cutting the Cord Day, Sling is offering its transmitters $ 5 a month or $ 20 for both for the first month. The deal expires on February 11.

Includes: Of the people who brought the Dish Network to you for satellite viewing, Sling has a thinner, color-coded channel lineup than others. The “Orange” offering has some popular channels like ESPN, CNN and Comedy Central, but it lacks big ones like CBS, ABC and PBS. The “Blue” offer, also for $ 30, is more sporty. (You can combine both blue and orange for $ 45 a month.) Blue or Orange may lack many favorites. In December, Sling addressed two programming gaps and added Fox News and MSNBC to its program. If you want other channels, you can pay extra. To get TCM, look for the Hollywood Extra Package. MTV and TV Land are included in the Comedy Extra offer. All add up to $ 5 a month. Nickelodeon is absent in all.

Works with: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Chromecast, select LG and Samsung smart TVs, and the Xbox One video game console.

Cloud DVR: Dish now offers free 10 hours of DVR recording or $ 5 per month for 50 hours of recording.

Pros: pricing. Sling has the lowest rates. If you only want a handful of channels, this is the best deal you can get when you can find your favorite networks.

Con: The pricing. The most confusing of all offers. What seems like the best rate may not look as good once you find out you need to pin extras to get what you need. In addition, Sling is the only cable alternative mentioned here that does not offer the full list of broadcasting networks. CBS and ABC are big omissions. But if you’re not interested in network TV, you can’t beat the prices.

Cut cables: Which cable TV alternatives are convincing

(c) 2020 U.S. Today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote:

What is the best streaming service for you? Comparison of cable alternatives for cable cutters (2020, February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-streaming-cable-alternatives-cord-cutters.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.