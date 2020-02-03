What is it like to work in a ‘US factory’ run by Chinese? It’s ‘complicated’: NPR

Chinese workers in Fuyao Glass America attend trainings to learn about American culture.

In 2008, GM closed its manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, which caused the community to plummet. Workers who had been unionized at GM struggled to find jobs that paid close to the wages the plant had paid.

“After the GM plant closed, things were difficult for so long,” says Ohio-based filmmaker Steven Bognar. “People lost their homes. The jobs they could get were at the Kohl’s distribution center or the Payless Shoes warehouse distribution center or fast food. People earned $ 9 per hour.”

When Chinese glass manufacturer Fuyao reopened the GM plant closed in 2016, the community thanked the arrival of new jobs. But as time went by, the enthusiasm diminished. Some former GM employees found themselves working more hours in Fuyao for half the salary.

In the Oscar-nominated documentary, American Factory, Bognar and Julia Reichert capture the tensions that exist within the Chinese-owned plant based in Ohio. This is the fourth Oscar nomination of Reichert: the first was in 1978.

“In the United States, we fight to have an eight-hour day and have free weekends,” she says. “That’s almost unknown in industrial work in China … If the boss says you have to work six days a week or seven days a week, just do it.”

Bognar describes the relationship between the company and its American employees as “complicated.” People are grateful for the work, but the work is hard, especially at the factory: “It’s hard, it’s hot, it’s dangerous and expectations are very high,” he says. “And yet, payment is not what it should be.”

American Factory won last year’s Sundance Award for directing an American documentary. It was the first acquisition for the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, Higher Ground, and is broadcast on Netflix.

Bognar: In the movie, Shawnea Rosser, who worked at the old GM plant and now works in Fuyao, says it varies directly. She says that in GM she was earning $ 29 and a few cents an hour and in Fuyao she earned $ 12.84. So that’s less than half of what I used to do. She has several children. … They lost their house because they couldn’t, they couldn’t make the mortgage payments after GM closed. It is a very different world.

Here is the crazy thing: in China, it has been a remarkable trajectory. China is on the rise and [they are too] people in the movie, like Wong He. He is the furnace engineer who has been sent from China to the United States. He is here for at least two years. He will not see his children in two years. But he has been working in Fuyao since he was 19 years old. He is so dedicated to Fuyao, and is offering him a path to the middle class. He told us that he can build a house for his family, for his children in China, because he is earning a lot of money. Meanwhile, in the United States, people like Shawnea, who once had a middle-class, modest but safe life, no longer have security, and it is a very different picture.

Reichert: In our work culture, workers expect to be respected. [They] hope they are not told: “Just do this.” [The] American worker will answer: “Why?” And, “Maybe I have a better idea.” They will look, the supervisor directly in the eyes and interrogate them. This really doesn’t happen much in China. It’s just a different work culture where people do what the boss says. …

People [in China] expect to work 12 hours a day, six days a week. The Chinese workers we talk to, we talk to many of them, they are not happy with that. They don’t like being away from their children for most of the year or just seeing them on Sundays. In part it is because that is what culture has brought them. They have taken millions and millions of people out of poverty in one and a half … generations. But that has resulted in this really intense working life. … The Chinese workers are proud of their country, they are proud of their company, they are really proud of how China is flourishing in the world. …

The American workers that we know, I cannot say that they are proud of their company or really feel behind the United States, as if the United States was really helping them grow in the world.

Reichert: There is a slogan that is said, which I think in kind of [encapsulates] capitalism, which is “to stand still is to retreat.” … They sing it every day.

Bognar: When one of the American supervisors, when he got home [from the trip to Fuyao headquarters], he tried to get the Americans to line up in that kind of military training and it just didn’t go so well. It’s like the people who signed up to work in this hot and intense glass factory in the United States, are earning $ 12.84 per hour and not getting paid enough to line up and be regimented that way.

Reichert: It was quite hot on the floor. You see that there are security problems. You see there were many wounds. For a long, long time, there was no nurse there. In the old GM plant they had a nurse on duty and a doctor on duty at all times, all shifts. At first they had none of that at the Fuyao plant. … Now yes, something like three years later. Right at the end of our filming, they actually got a nurse.

I think something really great was that the policies would change, things like sick leave. Do you need a doctor’s note? … Do you get fired even with a doctor’s note? Are you fired if you have to go to the emergency room or whatever? How many vacation days would you get, what was your pay. When they joined [the company] people were told … that within a year they would get an increase. And we went around and asked people a year later: did you get your raise? And nobody said they did. And now maybe they would have it three months later, if they really bothered H.R., they would. But those kinds of things were really frustrating, they had no power.

Bognar: From the Chinese perspective, the company was not making profits as fast as the Chinese expected. They thought the company would be profitable after a year. We hear this again and again. And here we are, like, a year and a half, two years in being an operational installation and still not generating profits. Then, the Chinese administration dismisses the American leadership and replaces it with the Chinese leadership. Supervisors are switching from American supervisors to Chinese supervisors, and there is increasing pressure on the US workforce. And that led to growing frustration on the part of Americans. They felt that they were being treated with greater rudeness due to the increased demand for productivity. And it was getting harder and harder, and goodwill really began to evaporate in both directions.

Reichert: They were very well paid and were there very early. As soon as there were whispers like a t-shirt about the UAW or those meetings, it was immediately brought to the union avoidance company. Now, I will say that this is not something Chinese. Almost in any facility, be it a distribution center, be it a warehouse, be it a factory, be it a white-collar workplace, if you talk about a union, they will bring one of them. .. these consulting companies. … There are hundreds of them throughout the country. I think that most Americans don’t realize that that is behind much of the loss of union power, the loss of strikes. They taught Chinese management and supervisors to do everything possible to avoid the union.

Bognar: The next time I read in the newspaper how, “Oh, the Volkswagen workers in Tennessee rejected the idea of ​​a union.” What we don’t hear is the entire closed-door campaign that companies do.

Roberta Shorrock and Seth Kelley produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.