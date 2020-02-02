What is in a slogan? A few more words: Indira Gandhi to Clinton, How Jingles turned out to be major disruptors

New Delhi: Samajwadi party leader and former telecommunications minister Beni Prasad Verma left the Samajwadi party just before the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 to join the congress.

He was nominated for the Gonda competition in central UP, a seat once represented by former CM Sucheta Kriplani. Since 1971, district politics have been dominated by Raja Mankapur Anand Singh and his immediate family.

In the 2009 polls, Beni Babu – as he was called in the area – was caught in a four-corner fight. All three serious candidates against Verma belonged to one caste group – the Rajputs – who are the socially and politically dominant caste in the district.

Mayawati, who was in power in UP, had nominated the son of Anand Singh Kirti Vardhan to challenge the congress in Gonda.

So Beni Babu – a stand-alone Kurmi leader – came up with a new slogan for his chair: “ek dabao, teen girao”, which roughly translates as “pressing a button on the voting machine and beating three from a certain community “.

The message is designed to utilize cabinet error lines to polarize all caste groups against one.

And Beni Babu managed to win the elections on a conference ticket to become a minister in the government of Manmohan Singh.

In election politics, slogans are the major disruptors. The effective – as history shows – repeat tangible social tensions to make everything clear to voters.

When Bill Clinton challenged the incumbent George Bush senior for the US presidency in 1992, his campaign leader James Carville drew up three slogans for the candidate democrat: it’s the economy, stupid; Change versus more of the same and don’t forget healthcare.

Of the three, only the first survived the test of time. “It’s the economy, stupid” has a nice tone; and most importantly, it summarizes what would have worried the American people in the aftermath of the first war in Iraq – those are jobs and economy. If the economy improved, everything else would change, including health care.

Many people and organizations, including Cambridge Analytica, have tried to appropriate Donald Trump’s victory during the last American elections.

Scholars have attributed the success of Trump to troll armies operating from St. Petersburg. Recent research, however, shows that despite all this, Trump did well because: a] his team used the best and optimal use of digital ways to reach voters; and b] he could effectively use the prevailing social tensions to mobilize support.

His voters were anxious and used to look for economic stability. So Trump’s campaign managers led the masthead of their pamphlet from a book titled “Taking Our Country Back!”

Ironically, the book, written by American political scientist Daniel Kreiss, talked about how digital allowances were used by former DNC chief Howard Dean and how this exercise catapulted Obama to president in 2009.

Back at home, and two decades before Bill Clinton’s first term at the White House, Indira Gandhi tried to overcome the challenges both inside and outside her party by following a strict socialist approach through her policies and programs.

She introduced a bill to scrap private wallet that was guaranteed to be Rajas from British India and nationalized banks.

“Garibi Hatao” was the slogan of Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in 1971. But two slogans that became very popular during the campaign were: “Jat pe na pat pe, Indira ji ki baat pe, Muhar lagegi haath pe”.

Prepared by Hindi poet and former Rajya Sabha MP Shrik Sharma, the chorus was an attempt to build a larger social coalition of the subaltern by underestimating caste identities.

In that election and in 1980, following the failed Janata experiment at the Center, Congress attempted to demonstrate its ability to provide a stable government by claiming “barson ka nata hei, Sarkar chalana ata hei”.

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP media strategists began completing their campaign tag.

Narendra Modi had emerged as the first ministerial candidate after rigorous political control and opposition within. Inspired by Vajpayee’s bid in 1999, the initially drafted slogan was “Abki Baar, BJP Sarkar.”

But one department strongly believed that the votes – as in the case of Vajpayee – were sought in the name of the candidate prime minister and not the party. “BJP” was then replaced by “Modi” in the campaign.

In the current campaign in Delhi, AAP has interestingly changed its slogan from “Ache beete panch saal” to “Acche honge panch saal, low raho Kejriwal”.

The change in tack, whether planned or not, is intended to make the campaign more forward-looking. The best arrangements for the social sector do not guarantee a favorable election result. Voters ‘change’ more, especially in an ambitious cosmopolitan constituency such as Delhi.

Secondly, the new slogan also aims to give the campaign a sense of finality; a kind of assurance that victory is a foregone conclusion. That the future looks bright.

An empirical survey of the Delhi elections in 2013 showed that nearly a quarter of voters preferred the poll in the last 36 hours before they voted. Political parties understand the vicissitudes of election campaigns.

So watch out for more twists, tweaks and triggers this coming week before the voters in Delhi line up to choose a new government.

