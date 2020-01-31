What is different this off-season for the Miami Hurricanes?

Did you buy your season tickets? For the second year in a row, the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Manny Diaz created optimism after hiring key personnel and a particular tandem of portal movements.

However, last year saw a similar trend. The names Trevon Hill, Tate Martell and Dan Enos certainly brought up a lot of fans last year. Hope was the construction of a new Miami landscape that would be important on the college football skyline.

A calamitous collapse finally occurred at the edge of a 6-7 season and the hashtag “The New Miami” was buried under the rubble and ashes. Hill had a respectable bag of 4.5 bags, Martel had both seven yards passing and rushing and Enos was fired after amassing the 98th ranked offense.

The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as an offensive coordinator / quarterback coach. pic.twitter.com/9pnggcS7Pq

– Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 27, 2019

So turn two. Ding. Ding. Off season movements are now entering aggressively and controlling the center of the ring. Enter your defensive end via the portal, the old rusher on board the Quincy Roche Temple. This pass accelerating the dynamo had 49 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss including 13 bags in 2019 en route to All American status.

Now Hill ended up being a solid contributor last year to the Miami Hurricanes, but considering 30 games at Virginia Tech, Hill has posted a total of 11.5 sacks. It is safe to say that the previous production stop value favors Roche.

No doubt Tate Martell arrived with a lot of fans. Martell was the focal point for the Netflix QB1: Beyond the Lights series and garnered social media presence and the influence of a Hollywood “A” Lister. Unfortunately for Martell, becoming QB1 in Miami turned out to be more of a script than a fact.

From Eriq King? He had 50 combined touchdowns for the Houston Cougars in 2018. It’s an undeniable fact. King had 36 touchdowns against 6 interceptions, 271 passing yards, 63.5% completion percentage and added another 14 touchdowns.

A “Ferrari with feet” King is an enigma of defensive coordinators and someone who will undoubtedly keep his defenses at night. No, it did not appear in any television documentary, but it can certainly appear in high definition in a Rhett Lashlee offense.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–SG9EuTeYA (/ integrated)

Rhett Lashlee was my undeniable first choice of offensive coordinator after Dan Enos left for a simple reason. Lashlee did “more with less”. In a four-year recruiting snapshot for SMU in the years 2015-2018, you will see something very clearly.

They had less than Miami. SMU has recruited ZERO four stars within this time frame. SMU has never performed better than the sixth in conference recruitment, had an average rookie score of 0.8127 and had an average class ranking of 80th at the national level.

Still, Lashlee had an attack in the top ten with an average of 489.8 yards per game and was just one of eight FBS schools that averaged 40 points per game. When Miami could possibly be the school that is the poster child for doing “less with more”, an architect in the reversal was needed. Lashlee is that guy.

Manny Diaz deserved all the warmth for last year’s 6-7 season. But without hesitation, he should receive credit for taking the necessary steps to correct it. When the NFL pays the best premium for quarterbacks and defensive goals, Manny has unequivocally elevated these positions.

When the nature of the game was serious and imposed that the offense is king, Diaz obtained a real king and an offensive architect to build a throne for him. It is not last year. It’s different. It’s not just another off-season. It is better to.