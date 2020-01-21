What is coronavirus; From symptoms to preventive measures, here is everything you need to know about the SARS virus

How does coronavirus spread?

Coronavirus is found in animals and can be transmitted to humans through physical contact. We also learn that the virus can be transmitted from one human to another when a person comes into direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person. If the virus is extremely serious, it can also be spread through coughing, sneezing, and even a handshake with the infected person. Caregivers are also exposed to the virus.

What is the treatment for coronavirus?

There is no special treatment for coronavirus, usually the symptoms only last for a few days. Doctors prescribe cold, pain and fever medications to the patient. Patients are advised to drink plenty of fluids and get enough rest. If the symptoms do not go away within a few days and / or feel worse than the common cold symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor.

What are the preventive measures?

Medical associations have not yet discovered a preventive vaccine for the coronavirus family. To avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus, cover your mouth and nose outside, disinfect your hands after being outside the house or after interacting with an infected person. If you don’t feel well, stay indoors until the symptoms go away. Cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing.

With agency contributions

.