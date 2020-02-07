“What if you were asked to stop tailoring and find another job? How would you feel?”

A Ghanaian
Celebrities have responded to the call of the Ghanaian tailor and former Big Brother
Africa’s roommate Elikem Kumordzie that actors and actresses should find a full one
Day job after a rant on the experienced actor Kofi Adjorlolo on social media, the
Some Ghanaian film producers owe him something.
The
The video of his ranting went viral and sparked huge social media entertainment.
In response to Elikem, who is a tailor here in Ghana, Lebanese Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim took his advice as useless and irrational.
In response to her video, she wrote;
“So you’re saying an actor should stop playing if that’s the only job an actor knows best ???! What if you stopped tailoring and looking for another job, how would you feel, my brother? “,
“Acting is a full-time job
pays the bills of people around the world. An actor shouldn’t have to find another
Work when the right structures are in place in his country film industry.
Unfortunately, this is not the case in Ghana. Therefore your advice should be;
Actors please find other jobs they can do while acting because producers don’t care
the value of actors in Ghana still; Until then, actors should have other means
and sources of income. “
She continued: “God help us all in this industry. But until a producer owes you money, you’ve earned it. You don’t say that here. To date, some gh producers haven’t paid the balance, drama, or crew members fees, and that’s no joke! Let us stop making fun of our own thoughts and become serious so that we as actors and industry can be taken seriously. “
Source: Ghgossip.com