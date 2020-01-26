We all know him. We all adored him at some point in life. Nate Robinson, the 5’8 3-time NBA dunk champion, the man who blocked LeBron and dived on Yao Ming, shouldn’t play basketball at all in the NBA. Its story begins in high school – Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington. Nate Robinson was an electric triathlete who had excelled in soccer, baseball and athletics. Robinson originally enrolled at the University of Washington primarily as a soccer player, but also played basketball. His newbie soccer season was rapid. He played all 13 games during his freshman campaign with the Washington Huskies and secured a corner spot in the last six games of the season, including a coveted start in the 2002 Sun Bowl, in which the Huskies lost 34-24 to Purdue Boilermakers. His total statistics for 2002 have been rounded to 34 tackles and two interceptions. In the second year, Robinson decided to put all his efforts into huskie basketball – thus ending his college career as a football player. After an unsuccessful attempt to return to the NBA, Robinson suffered from depression and was briefly in a deep state of reflection. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he mentioned that he wonders whether he made a mistake in choosing basketball over football – even after his striking and famous career in the NBA. What if Nate Robinson played soccer for four years? He was obviously a defender of the starting caliber when he started the last 6 games in the corner of his newcomer campaign. Although we wouldn’t have seen the great trampoline shoes that Nate Robinson wears if he played football, I think it worked out quite well for him since he had a great run during his time in the NBA.