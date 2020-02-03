What if half of the Swiss roofs produced electricity?

Solar panels adapted to the different roof geometries. Photo credit: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

EPFL researchers assess Switzerland’s solar potential. Their results show that photovoltaic modules could be installed on more than half of the country’s 9.6 million roofs. The resulting electricity would cover more than 40 percent of Switzerland’s electricity needs.

The widespread installation of photovoltaic modules on building roofs could play an important role in Switzerland’s transition to a low-carbon energy system. So far, however, the entire photovoltaic potential of the Swiss roofs could not be precisely estimated due to the lack of data on buildings and their surroundings, as well as large error ranges due to existing calculation methods. To fill this gap, researchers from the EPFL’s Laboratory for Solar Energy and Building Physics (LESO-PB) have developed a method that combines machine learning algorithms with geographic information systems and physical models to estimate PV potential. For the first time, they estimated hourly profiles of PV potential. Their results have been published in Applied Energy.

All roofs have their specialty

“We look not only at the amount of sunlight, but also at the available space on the roofs. Some roofs have an unusual shape or contain structures such as chimneys that prevent the installation of photovoltaic modules,” said Alina Walch, who led the second phase of the study. Your algorithm takes into account parameters such as the size of the roof, its orientation and whether the building is located in the city center or in a more isolated location. The results show that solar photovoltaic modules could be installed on 55 percent of the entire roof area in Switzerland. Even if panels were only installed on roofs that mainly face south, this could cover more than 40 percent of Switzerland’s electricity needs.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TryWN0xkMJQ (/ embed)

A first study using artificial intelligence techniques had already been carried out in a previous dissertation by Dan Assouline from LESO-PB. It was based on data collected in Geneva and then extended to the whole of Switzerland. “This study was the first to examine the use of artificial intelligence to quantify the potential for large-scale installation of photovoltaic modules on building roofs,” said Jean-Louis Scartezzini, director of LESO-PB. “With new high-resolution data, we have now improved the estimation method and increased the spatial-temporal resolution of the results. In this way, we can model future energy systems that are 100 percent renewable.”

The Federal Office of Energy has created a highly accurate model of the Swiss building using the national geographic information system “SIG-Énergie”. Through machine learning, estimates of the entire roof area were made, which depending on the shape and shading can be covered with solar panels. The estimates became even more precise through the application of practical installation rules. The result is a PV potential of 24 terawatt hours (TWh), which is ten times the capacity of existing installations. Due to the variability of solar radiation and the methodology used, the error rate of this number is 9 TWh.

But Walch did not stop there: her study also includes the first hourly estimate of the PV potential. In this way, electricity generation can be measured in relation to consumption. “We have an energy surplus in summer and a lack of energy in winter and no energy at night,” she says. “To address this imbalance, we need to consider other forms of renewable energy to make up for the deficits and enable energy to be stored. Hydropower is an attractive way to store energy, but the contents of dams vary with the seasons. Wind Power, used on a large scale, could fill the gaps. “

Photo credit: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Hourly share of the shaded roof area. Photo credit: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

The EPFL results could be used to establish effective guidelines for installing PV modules on roofs. LESO-PB, the Swiss National Science Foundation, Innosuisse and the Federal Office of Energy are in talks to develop a platform that enables cities, cantons and municipalities, but also individuals, to visualize the renewable energy potential of their buildings.

Switzerland has currently only exhausted a tenth of its PV potential, so that 90 percent still have to be activated.

Turn buildings into energy producers

More information:

Alina Walch et al. Big data mining to estimate the hourly photovoltaic potential on the roof and its uncertainty, Applied energy (2020). DOI: 10.1016 / j.apenergy.2019.114404

Provided by

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Quote:

What if half of the Swiss roofs produced electricity? (2020 February 3)

accessed on February 3, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-switzerland-rooftops-electricity.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.