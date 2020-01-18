TicTac, aka King Slayer, told Ghanaians that his idea to sue Nigerian superstar Wizkid was not for monetary gain but for the protection of his intellectual property.

Over the years, TicTac has sued many people who have tried to wrest its “intellectual property” from it. The biggest was Melcom. The company used its image to sell its product without worry, nor was there a contract.

He won the lawsuit and was compensated with 300,000 GHC which the court ordered Melcom to pay Tic.

The last victim of Tic is the own Nigerian Wizkid. He is suing the star boy for what he claims to “steal his song fɛɛfɛ na ɛfɛ” which he sang with Tony Tetuila and again, wizkid feeling reluctant to reason with him on the matter.

Tic’s decision led him to be called an attention seeker who wants to be the trend and a loser trying to feed on Wizkid.

In a recent interview, he said:

“I don’t feel good about trends. I feel good about what I defend and what I defend is to protect my intellectual property as well as to protect what I am. If that makes you trendy, too bad ! I like the fact that I have a trend, but I don’t like that I can chase someone before I start a trend, ”

He added:

“It’s something the musicians wouldn’t really like to do. It’s something that can make you lose fans and make you gain fans. It’s a 50/50 thing. It’s not something thing you wake up and say you want to do. But when it gets to the point that you have to do it, then obviously you have to do it. “