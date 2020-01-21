What has changed with Charlie McAvoy’s game this season? Does the defense of the Boston Bruins affect him overall?

It is fair to say that Boston Bruins fans rejoiced a few years ago when Charlie McAvoy first showed signs of being number one defender. Unfortunately, Charlie McAvoy was missing in many areas this season. He didn’t look like the same elite player the Boston Bruins thought.

Maybe this summer we can be scared of his limited free agency negotiations, maybe something much bigger is at stake.

The most meaningful statistic that Charlie McAvoy currently sums up is that he has 47 games zero goals this year. While he hasn’t been an elite goal scorer in the past two seasons or so, he still managed a seven goal campaign each. 68 shots on the net and none went in.

The next worst is David Savard of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who actually has an extra game at McAvoy and has not scored in 60 shots. Apart from these two, we see players with at least 10 games less than the only ones with 50 or more shots and no goals this year.

At least he still manages to get hold of some templates. In this regard, he runs at a pace that is relatively similar to that of previous seasons. During the 2017/18 campaign, he scored 10 primary and 15 secondary helpers and then 13 primary and 8 secondary helpers in the 2018/19 campaign.

This year he’s on track to outperform his previous templates by 9 in primary, and the 8 in secondary should at least match his best year. He also rocks a plus / minus score of +10 at this time of the year. Only Zdeno Chara and Brandon Carlo do better on the blue line of the Boston Bruins.

The surprising thing is that you look beyond these obvious box score statistics. In some measurements it looks even better than in previous years. He has reached a career high in terms of the number of icings the team gives up on the ice with him, as well as the number of icing calls that lead the Boston Bruins to the offensive.

Admittedly, this could be classified as team-specific statistics, but giving up ice is directly related to defense. His statistical line of giving up only 1.29 ice cubes per game is 0.18 better than every year.

Given the ice age he’s seeing, Charlie McAvoy also impresses with his rate of only 1 giveaway per game if he averages. This isn’t his best when it comes to this particular status, but the Boston Bruins use it very differently now than his rookie campaign.

What is very clear is that the Boston Bruins have significantly increased the number of defense zone starts that Charlie McAvoy sees. Throughout the past season, he has seen 121 defensive starts; this year it is already at 123; His neutral zone also begins – it has already increased from 192 to 199.

Even more meaningful is that this is a player who only suffers from box car statistics but does not really fight on the ice. It has already reached the same snack bar brand this year as it did last year. Let me remind you that there are 32 games to go this year!

Could Charlie McAvoy be better out there? for sure. However, this also applies to large parts of this year’s Boston Bruins roster.

Is a lack of screenshots a picture of a 22-year-old that is clearly regressing? Absolutely. Is it really like that? Not really, not when you look at the advanced statistics that measure its other effects on the ice.

Soon Charlie McAvoy finds the back of the net and all the talk that he’s not good enough is swept under the carpet. Yes, we wanted him to be a Norris Trophy contender this year, but the fact is that he’s still a young man learning the NHL. His career in the big league is only 164 games old!

