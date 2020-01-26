What happened to Madonna when she canceled the London Palladium concert?

Madge has suffered an injury (Image: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com)

Madonna canceled her first concert at the London Palladium, which would be the launch of her Madame X residence in the United Kingdom.

Madge, 61, cited the injuries as the reason for the cancellation and promised refunds for everyone who bought a ticket for her show on January 27.

Fans have sent messages of support to the Queen of Pop with a single script: ‘Feel better queen. Put your health first “, and another saying:” Get well soon diva! “

While we wait for more information on the subject, this is what we know about these injuries that Madonna is being “plagued” by …

What happened to Madonna?

We still don’t know what caused the star’s injuries, but Madonna has said she has been “plagued (since the beginning of the tour).”

In a post on Instagram, the singer said she deeply regretted the cancellation.

“I deeply regret having to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27 in London,” he wrote. ‘Under the guidance of doctors, I have been told to rest for a few days.

‘As everyone knows, I have injuries that have affected me since the beginning of the tour, but I should always listen to my body and put my health first.

‘The last thing I want to do is to disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my program. So I will continue until I can’t. “

The singer continued: ‘As always, anyone who has bought a ticket will be reimbursed for tickets purchased that night. The show on Wednesday, January 29 will go as scheduled.

‘Once again, I’m sorry to disappoint anyone and I know it hurts more than you imagine having to cancel any program. Thanks again for your understanding. “

In addition to his show on January 27 at the London Palladium, Madonna recently retired from a concert just two and a half hours before arriving on stage in Lisbon.

When sending another apology on Instagram, Madam X wrote: Gracias Thanks again, Lisbon! I’m sorry, I had to cancel tonight, but I must listen to my body and rest! That white port helped me spend the rest of the show! See you Tuesday with your fingers crossed. “

In November, the star also had to cancel more of his world tour shows after doctors told him to “back off” from acting.

Canceling concerts in Boston, Massachusetts, Madonna said she suffered “overwhelming pain” from multiple injuries.

Madonna has canceled some concerts in recent months (Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images)

At that moment, the singer told her fans: “ Doing my show every night gives me a lot of joy and canceling is a type of punishment for me, but the pain I feel now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow the doctor. orders so that I can come back stronger and better and continue Madame X’s journey with all of you. ‘

In addition to this, Madonna also postponed a New York concert in October, citing a knee injury as the cause. A statement issued through his website read: ‘Unfortunately, Madonna’s Madame X concert tonight at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House was postponed.

Onna Madonna is currently facing a knee injury and has been advised to rest for the next three days to help her recover. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets pending information on rescheduling. “

