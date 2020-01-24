The murder of Graham Foster had no shortage of possible perpetrators (Image: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers have had an exciting week of watching with the brutal murder of Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), leading to a series of whodunnit episodes focusing on the suspects.

While few will mourn the death of the unpopular character, who had clashes with many of his enemies during the week of special deliveries, only one person was really responsible for giving the murderous blow.

And finally we found out who he was last night, but who killed Graham and what happened to him?

This is what you need to know …

What happened to Graham Foster in Emmerdale, who killed him?

It has been revealed that Graham’s killer is none other than the evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), with the character revealed to be the culprit at the end of Thursday night’s episode.

Spectators may remember that Pierce raped Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) on his wedding night in 2017, receiving a five-year prison sentence for his crime.

However, we learned in December that the character was on probation, as Graham left to comfort Rhona when he crumbled at the thought of his release.

The news led Rhona to realize that he could no longer stay in the village and take the job he had been offered, and Graham agreed to go with her.

Pierce was revealed after episodes that showed that all the suspects had a confrontation with Graham, each offering clues that could have pointed them out as his murderer.

Potential assassins included Kim Tate (Claire King), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Al Chapman (Michael Wilman) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

Jai Sharma was one of the many suspects who appear in the special episode week (Image: ITV)

Prior to the special episodes, program head Laura Shaw previously told metro.co.uk: “It could be anyone.”

“It’s always exciting when we get out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks I’ve worked on,” he said.

‘I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will discover who the murderer is, but it is safe to say that it will have repercussions for the entire village as we move towards 2020.

“You’ll know by Friday.”

Emmerdale continues on ITV Thursday night at 7pm.





