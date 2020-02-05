What happened on Love Island? Callum kisses Molly and Nas turns around

Callum made a switch to Molly (photo: ITV) The heads are turning again through the store in Love Island, while Casa Amor is ruining a new budding relationship.

The second villa brought the drama again, with Callum Jones falling hard and fast for new girl Molly Smith.

Having praised her to the boys in recent days, he made a decision and made a daring move that might haunt him.

He was not the only boy whose head had completely disappeared. Nas Majeed seemed to have forgotten Demi Jones (although he hadn’t known her that long) and decided that a new bomb would have stolen his heart instead.

Please note that they have only been in Casa Amor for three days …

And Mike Boateng did not bully Leanne Amaning anymore by also vaccinating another girl. The boys have been busy …

This is what happened in the villa (s) tonight.

Callum kisses Molly

Callum insisted that he have a “connection” with Molly and even shared a bed with her, which apparently was “tickling”.

He doesn’t feel the same for Shaughna Phillips, with whom he was linked, as he does for Molly, and decided to close the deal on Wednesday night with a kiss.

His head seems to have turned well and truly and Shaughna – who has been feeling bad about Casa Amor for a while – is about to break her heart.

Nas is getting closer to Eva

Nas’s head is turned around (Photo: ITV) Nas decided to admit that Demi was “not his type” when he was inoculating Eve in Casa Amor.

He quickly told her: “I feel that you are more my type than Demi. Similar joke too. “

Eva replied: “The chatter is a solid 7.”

With a Nas joke: “I feel like a 4 …”, Eva calls back: “4 from what, 4?”

The builder was beaten with Eva, as he later said in the beach hut: “Eva is a beautiful girl. She is more my type … “

Although Demi is one of the few girls who is interested in him, Nas has dropped her like a hot potato. There will be tears tomorrow night.

Mike and Priscilla kiss

Luckily there was a trouble-free couple in Casa Amor – quite a bit – when Mike switched Priscilla Anyabu (who left Callum a little confused with her change of hairstyle, bless him).

Mike looked at Priscilla (photo: ITV) The couple shared a passionate kiss in the garden for the other islanders, who got excited and started to shout very, very loudly. Talk about killing the atmosphere!

It seems that Jess Gale can be history, but don’t worry, because she got both Ched Uzor and Biggs.

More: Love Island



A disconnection appears

The teaser for Thursday’s episode at the end of the episode teased that the two villas are being reunited in what appears to be a dramatic link.

Everyone will have to decide whether to stay with their partner or continue with someone else.

Callum was told in the trailer that he was worried that the islanders would hate him when they see each other again. Does this mean that Shaughna’s greatest fears come true?

Love Island is broadcast daily at 9:00 PM on ITV2.

