Earlier this week I saw that former Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez had signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, hoping to be the fifth starter to start rotating.

I’m not a baseball fan, but I’ve lived in Seattle long enough to follow the Mariners, and I have enough basic knowledge of the game to know that King Felix is ​​a fucking legend. His only Cy Young Award was won at only 13-12 – while at the top (or close to) of every significant statistical category, the Mariners responded in kind in 2010, literally giving him the worst running support in the league. It’s like Cortez Kennedy, who was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year on a 2:14 team by Seahawks.

As you all know, Hernandez has never been in the playoffs. At least Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr. and many other greats of the Mariners have experienced at least one ALCS. The Mariners have the longest drought after the season in all four major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). Only in 2014 were they reasonably close to developing the relatively new wild card game, and ended a game behind Oakland Athletics for second place in the World Cup.

Hernandez got hurt and washed up, which is a shame for someone who is only 33 years old. The Mariners were blessed to have him for the full duration of his heyday, and until July due to gross incompetence in the front office, they were normally not in any kind of playoff argument.

What the hell does that have to do with soccer, more specifically with the Seattle Seahawks? Let me explain before I end up writing a lot more about baseball than I ever intended.

When the Seahawks were rebounded by the Green Bay Packers, Pete Carroll’s future was shed light on again. Yes, he’s the best coach in franchise history, but is he really the right man to guide Russell Wilson at the height of his career? Steven Ruiz of USA TODAY supported Carroll as he appeared to be inflexible about winning soccer games. Athletic Ben Baldwin examined the cases for and against Pete’s retention.

Now I have criticized Carroll’s coaching strategies and his ridiculously conservative 4th down decisions, and I trust a defense he no longer has against a quarterback who has become a legitimate MVP candidate. What finally worked in 2013 will no longer work in 2020.

The real question that needs to be answered is, “What does it mean to waste Russell Wilson’s Prime?”

The Legion of Boom has disappeared and this is undoubtedly Wilson’s team. At the same time, the Seahawks haven’t been particularly close since 2015 to even returning to the NFC championship game. They have several possessions behind them in the second half of all three exits in the division round except for an offensive trip. The end ended in a punt in their own area against the Packers. Aside from the 2017 season, the youngest teams in Seattle “fought” for playing playoffs at the same time, and “not serious rivals” for the most part at stake with an NFC championship berth.

It is not and should not be an indictment of Wilson. He was great even in playoff defeats. One can only assume that “Wasting Wilson’s Prime” implies that it would be a failure to win (or at least achieve) another Super Bowl with a quarterback that we consider to be a generation talent and future Hall of Famer.

I can understand that I’m disappointed if the Seahawks never win a Super Bowl with Wilson again, and if you’re being honest with yourself, much of it comes from what happened at the end of XLIX. Seattle was in legitimate discussion of being the next NFL dynasty, and with a yard to become a repeat master, Malcolm Butler sparked a second dynasty in New England. Perhaps we could see the story of the Seahawks more as “the dynasty that didn’t exist” and not as one of the big ones if a ring were only Seattle fans from this group – especially if Richard Sherman and / or Earl Thomas had Super Bowls elsewhere win Super Bowl winning teams of that era.

Short message: Winning a Super Bowl is not as easy as the patriots make it look. Getting to the Super Bowl is not that easy!

Drew Brees has not been in a Super Bowl since winning in 2009. He alternately missed the playoffs – including three consecutive 7-9 seasons from 2014-2016 – and heartbreaking post-season departures. Was his prime wasted by the much acclaimed Sean Payton and the Saints?

Aaron Rodgers won the Super Bowl a year after Brees. Not only was he not back in the big game, two of those three defeats in the NFC Championship Game were over at halftime. Was his prime wasted by the Packers?

When Peyton Manning’s neck injury career ended and he was forced into retirement in 2011, did the Colts do their best by only winning a Super Bowl worth over a decade from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time?

Kurt Warner, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Russell Wilson are the only quarterbacks not from Tom Brady who have started several Super Bowls since 2001. That’s it. Warner is already in the Hall of Fame, Peyton will be in Canton, Roethlisberger and Eli could both come in, though neither of the two All Pro members ever nods. There are only a handful of multi-ring starting QBs, and the majority of them played in a much less parity-driven era of football.

This is not to say that the rest of Wilson’s Prime cannot be “wasted”. If the Seahawks are going to spend the next few years in the same situation as Philip Rivers and the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers, it’s a shame. There is no advantage in having Wilson in a consistently mediocre, extremely irrelevant team. Granted, Rivers often played his own role in the Chargers’ failures, but he was a very good, if not great, quarterback who has only been in the playoffs bowl twice since 2010 in his historic second season and then for the rest of his illustrious career never returned to the big game, but even he reached the playoffs in more than half of his 17 seasons.

Aside from an injury to Wilson or a bombardment of injuries to the next key players on the list, the goal for the Seahawks should always be a Super Bowl run for the duration of Wilson’s Prime. Despite the mostly successful playoff results, there are legitimate concerns regarding the formation of the squad, the coaching philosophy and the overall process. You could have a different discussion about whether Carroll is maximizing Wilson’s talents properly (which in turn would improve the team), but I think that’s still largely independent of the debate over whether the Seahawks are wasting Russell Wilson’s best years.

Wasted excellence looks like Felix Hernandez to me. If you think winning just one Super Bowl and winning two is a failure in a quarterback of Wilson’s caliber, many greats of all time have wasted their careers.