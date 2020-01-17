What did Eminem say about Ariana Grande on her new album?

Music To Be Murdered By is the rapper’s eleventh studio album (Image: Gary Miller / FilmMagic)

Eminem has been criticized for the lyrics surrounding Ariana Grande in her new surprise album.

On Friday, the rapper released the album inspired by Alfred Hitchcock Music To Be Murdered By, along with the album cover, which shows him with a gun and an ax on his head.

The new material marks the first since Eminem’s Kamikaze in 2018, which was also launched unexpectedly without any previous promotion or publicity.

What did Eminem say about Ariana Grande?

Not alien to the controversy, Eminem has provoked anger among some listeners for the way their lyrics refer to the Manchester bomb attack 2017.

It’s your funeral … # MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now – https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

The Unaccommodating song includes the lyrics: “I am contemplating shouting” bombs “in the game as if I were outside an Ariana Grande concert.

The line is followed by the sound of an explosion, while the rapper continues to refer to suicide attacks and terrorism.

The Manchester attack occurred just after an Ariana concert on May 22, 2017, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.

A listener wrote on Twitter: ‘Eminem literally made a joke about the Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert … That’s so fucking sick, you better not pay attention to this man. People literally lost their lives, and are you going to release music and try to make a profit from them? “

However, some defended the rapper, with a fan writing: ‘Throughout the album, Eminem is against violence in many ways and demands gun control. However, for people to get that? Of course not. He also raised $ 2 million for the victims of the Manchester attacks. “

Eminem was one of those who donated to a crowdfunding call that helped raise more than £ 2 million for the victims of the Manchester attack, also shared the link on social media to encourage the help of others.

Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, joked about the Manchester attack (Image: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

A year after the attack, Ariana’s then fiance, Pete Davidson, referred to the attack in a joke on Saturday Night Live.

Commenting on how famous the singer had become, he said: “Britney Spears did not have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

The comment generated a lot of criticism with Ariana when addressing it saying that although she “did not find it funny”, Pete’s intentions were not “malicious” and added that she used comedy to “make people feel better.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU (/ embed)

Music To Be Murdered By consists of 20 tracks and features artists such as Ed Sheeran, Anderson Paak, Skylar Gray and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

In addition to the album, Eminem shared the music video for the song Darkness, which seems to have been inspired by the mass shooting of 2017 in Las Vegas in which an armed man fired more than 1000 rounds of ammunition, killing 58 people, from his suite Hotel before dying. for suicide

The rapper’s music video shows a middle-aged white man firing an automatic weapon at concert attendees from a hotel window.

It ends with a message that condemns armed violence and urges people to vote to change US gun laws.

MORE: What is the name of Eminem’s new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired album and is on tour in 2020?

MORE: Nick Cannon hits Eminem fans on another diss track because it’s still 2008