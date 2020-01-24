Actress Nora Fatehi moved mercury into “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”. What’s on her hair is that her hairstyle in the movie costs Rs 2.5 lakh!

“During the filming (for the movie) I made a custom braid in Dubai,” Nora said to IANS.

“Me and Marcelo (a hair and makeup expert) have found a manufacturer who made a braid according to my request. We wanted the tail to be long and dense, to cause a sharp vibration during the encounter with Shraddha (Kapoor), ”she added.

Five hundred grams of real human hair went into the production of a Norwegian braid for the screen.

“It was a very heavy braid he wore while dancing.” However, I downloaded it because I felt that the look added a dynamic atmosphere to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had different perspectives throughout the movie. So I avoided my way to do it, ”she said.

Director: Remo D’Souza, “Street Dancer 3D” stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva along with Nora. The film will be screened on January 24.

