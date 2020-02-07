What comes for Lionel Messi after the Instagram post that rocked Barcelona?

Another day, another crisis in Barcelona.

The Catalan club was stunned in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday when the winner of injury time at Iñaki Williams left San Mamés.

The defeat follows Lionel Messi’s public word war with sports director and former teammate Eric Abidal, who forced club president Josep Bartomeu to an emergency meeting with the couple on Wednesday evening.

Messi was outraged by Abidal’s accusation that the players had lowered the tools to fire the former manager Ernesto Valverde. His answer? To name the players or to be quiet.

According to reports in Spain, the Argentine has a clause in his contract – which expires in 2021 – that will allow him to leave Barcelona for free this summer, as long as he notifies the club by May.

The 32-year-old rarely spreads his complaints to the public; It felt like Abidal’s comments were the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Barcelona’s full-back Jordi Alba prevailed against his captain after losing to Bilbao.

“Abidal was a player, he’s not an outsider, he needs to know how a player feels in the locker room,” the Spaniard told the newspaper Sport. “Those of us who face music are the players and coaches.

“We already get enough to throw at ourselves from the outside, so we shouldn’t throw at ourselves.” We should all help each other. “

Messi, considered by many to be the greatest of all time, has been the glue that holds a crumbling Barcelona together for years – both in the square and in the boardroom.

His consistent, victorious moments of genius have covered cracks that have deepened steadily for several seasons.

Around $ 1 billion has been spent on the course since Neymar’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, and several high-profile signings with large sums of money have had no effect.

Antoine Griezmann is the youngest in a growing list that includes companies like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom, which have proven to be below average after many fanfares.

The President and the Board have also been criticized many times for years.

Due to the missile approach to planning and recruitment, progress failed after the previous generation of stars of the club, especially the native Xavi and Iniesta conquering the 2011 vintage, had left the club.

In fact, it’s been five years since Barcelona won the Champions League, an almost unthinkable barren track for a team with one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Messi “explodes”

After the Wednesday meeting, however, both Abidal and Messi seem to be staying in the club – at least for the time being.

The Spanish newspaper Sport, in which Abidal quoted the first inflammatory quotes, said that “Abidal’s dismissal was never on the table” and Bartomeu had resolved the “crisis” in the club after a two-hour meeting.

After talking to Messi on the phone, Bartomeu believes the situation is “perfectly fine,” says Sport.

Marca is less optimistic about the outcome, saying that Messi “exploded” on Tuesday after Abidal’s “fatal” comments and that he was “burdened with reasons to slam the door against Barcelona”.

When he talks about Messi’s hypothetical exit from Barcelona, ​​he usually moves to Manchester City, the club that tried to sign it in 2008 after the arrival of its new super-rich owners.

The reasons for this are that City is the only club that can realistically afford its wages – up to $ 155 million over five years, including bonus payments – according to Football Leaks, but City’s takeover of Pep Guardiola as manager brings another level of intrigue.

It’s no secret that there is mutual admiration between the two. Guardiola has made Messi the player he became today in the early Barcelona team in his early years.

Guardiola has also regularly admitted how lucky he was to coach a team with Messi, saying that the reason why he didn’t win a Champions League title outside of Barcelona if he didn’t win it in any of his successors Has clubs.

At the moment, the new coach Quique Setien faces the rest of the season with a weaker squad than when he changed.

The departure of some young stars in January was supposed to make room for a new attacker, but this commitment never materialized.

And the news that striker Dembele will no longer be available for the rest of the season – with Luis Suarez on the long-term absentee list – is making Barcelona squad thin.

Once again, the weight of expectation will be entirely up to Messi.