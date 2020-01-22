Behind its vast, lonely world, its wealth of puzzles and shrines and a multitude of tasks and monsters to be mastered, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild is generally considered one of the best games of all time. But people still have it under control. Half-baked dungeons, a revealing conspiracy, far too much rain, and weapons with Cheeto-like durability have pushed many in the wrong direction. Continuing the approach gives Nintendo the chance to iron out Breath of the Wild and make the underlying design even better. If you had a choice, what important change would you make in the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

I would bring back old-fashioned dungeons in all their glory with specific themes, unique boss battles and countless puzzles. While the overworld was wild in the legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the dungeons were repetitive and lackluster. This is certainly because so much focus has been put on creating everything else in the game, including over a hundred shrines that have satisfied our appetite for riddles. Even so, unique dungeons are some of the best and most memorable parts of The Legend of Zelda. Even if it means fewer shrines or a somewhat smaller world map, I would like to see huge, fully realized dungeons in the sequel.

What would you change about The Legend of Zelda? Would you give any weapon a lasting durability? Would you give Link a vote? Maybe you’d plunge the Hyrule people into a catastrophic drought by getting rid of the rain? Let us know your choice in the comments.